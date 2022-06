DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court expects to issue a ruling on a 2020 abortion law that implemented a 24-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions. A lower court blocked the law last summer and the state is asking for the state's high court to reinstate it. The court ruled the law violated the Iowa State Constitution. which the Iowa Supreme Court argued protects a women's right to an abortion in 2018 when it shot down a law with a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO