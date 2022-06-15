ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, NC

Heat Advisory for Wilkes County – Wednesday June 15, 2022

By National Weather Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Dobson, Wilkesboro, and Yadkinville. …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Heat index values up to 109 expected. WHERE…Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties. WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT this evening. IMPACTS…Very high humidity levels combined...

