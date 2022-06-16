Officials: Woman left infant twins at scene of wreck on I-20
ktbb.com
2 days ago
MARSHALL – Authorities said a woman left her six-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a...
MARSHALL — Authorities say a drug arrest in Marshall came only after the suspect confessed, claimed he was seeking safety from a supplier — and got into a fight with officers. According to our news partner KETK, officials say 32-year-old Pedro Serrano of Marshall initially told staff at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office he had a large amount of drugs in his car. Authorities say he then told them he was seeking safety from law enforcement after not paying a supplier for the narcotics. According to a news release, when authorities tried to arrest Serrano, he began fighting and continued to resist even after several investigators responded to assist. Officials say a search of his vehicle revealed almost two pounds of methamphetamine. Once captured, Serrano was jailed on $100,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
If you ever needed a reason to let go of an old grudge and let bygones be bygones, here it is. If the allegations leveled at 51-year-old Laurie Lynn Hinds are true, she could be spending 6 months to 2 years behind bars, up to a $10,000 fine, and a small-town reputation that will never go away.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving a garbage truck has lanes blocked on a busy Tyler roadway. The crash happened near the intersection of Frankston Highway and Earl Campbell Pkwy. The southbound lanes of Frankston Highway are blocked as crews work to clear the wreck.
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - An Arp woman was arrested for theft, in connection to a pallet of stolen laptops, according to an arrest affidavit. Alanna Elaine Ramsey, 27, of Arp is being held on a collective bond of $100,500 for drug possession and theft of property. Managers of a Tyler...
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -A bizarre late-night incident had drivers calling an East Texas sheriff’s office to report a woman on foot running through interstate traffic. Once confronted by authorities, she claimed she left her children in a crashed car. It happened in Harrison County Tuesday night around 9:45,...
LONGVIEW — Authorities may have solved a murder that dates back well over a year. According to our news partner KETK, Demetrius Armstrong, 23, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail Wednesday and charged with murder in a February 2021 shooting. That’s when officers responded to a location on Ridgelea Avenue and found a male victim who was critically injured. The victim, Demarcus Else of Longview, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Caldwell Zoo working to get Texas Horned Lizards off the threatened list. Caldwell Zoo working to get Texas Horned Lizards off the threatened list. Updated: 1 hour ago. WEBXTRA: Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins.
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, a Cass County judge sentenced an Atlanta man to life in prison after a jury convicted him of shooting a man and a woman and then burning their bodies in September 2018. According to a press release from the Cass County District Attorney’s...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pilot made an emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport Friday morning. At 10:05 a.m., it was reported that the pilot would have to make the landing. It landed safely by 10:20 a.m. City spokeswoman Payton Weidman confirmed the report. The plane was reportedly a private...
LAC LA BICHE, Alta – A Lac La Biche man was arrested in a joint operation by Boyle and Redwater RCMP after receiving a complaint on June 7, that a man had been carrying a firearm in Boyle. Another report also claimed a building had been allegedly shot at.
TYLER — Nearly three-and-a-half years after police were called to the scene of a shooting near Whitehouse, a Tyler man has been found guilty of murdering his father. The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes. The punishment phase was expected to be completed soon. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Tony Chase was arrested on the night of January 7, 2019, after Smith County deputies responded to reports of the shooting. A release from Sheriff Larry Smith reported at the time that Chase allegedly confessed to shooting his father, 51-year-old Edward Rolando Blaylock. The case was delayed due to various reasons, including overcrowding at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic.
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Two hotels burned down in East Texas in only two days. The historic Hotel Ritual in Jacksonville and Kilgore’s Best Western Inn both caught fire back to back. These fires combined with an early heat wave have worn out first responders. The last time East Texas experienced a bad fire season […]
LONGVIEW – The Great Texas Balloon Race is this weekend in Longview. This is the second year in a row that the competition will be held in city limits, according to our news partner KETK. The race is happening at the Longview Convention Complex, and it brings together some of the best pilots in the country and around the world. Races are scheduled to happen through Sunday. There are also performers at the event. This year, Little Texas will play on Saturday night and Cody Wayne will be the opening act. There will also be a special shapes spectacular, a 5K fun run and a balloon glow this weekend. “In 2021 we had a modified event with only competition and so this is the first time since 2019 to have the full event. The excitement does seem to be great in the city, and we’re just looking forward to a great event,” said Michelle Ford, Chairman of the Great Texas Balloon Race. Gregg County was designated as “The Balloon Race Capital of Texas” by the state legislature in 2013.
Congratulations are in order for one of our East Texas cities that has officially made it onto the 2022 Safest Cities in Texas Report. Well done, Whitehouse, Texas!. The Safest Cities Report is completed each year and is based on data that has been calculated by utilizing crime statistics published by the FBI and compared to the individual city's "violent and property crime rates."
When you think of Hallsville, Texas you’re probably not thinking about a gigantic city with lots of million-dollar homes. But there is no doubt about it, Hallsville has that small town charm that everyone loves. If you are looking for that amazing home in a small town, I believe this gorgeous home in Hallsville is exactly what you’re looking for. The list price for this stunning home in Hallsville, Texas is $1,299,900 but as you read the features of this home you will see why it’s worth that price tag.
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas town made the list of the 2022 safest cities in Texas. Whitehouse ranked at number 46, according to a Safest Cities report. Below you can find a list of the top 10 cities. Trophy Club (Dallas) Fulshear (Houston) Fairview (Dallas) Colleyville (Fortworth) Memorial Villages (Houston) Elgin Highland Village […]
One thing is certain, it’s not easy owning or operating a restaurant or food truck in East Texas. There are so many fantastic options that serve delicious food and normally at good prices. Recently the question was asked on a Tyler, Texas social media page regarding where to get the best fish and chips and after being corrected that in the south it’s called fried fish and French fries, we finally got to some of the recommended locations.
I'm a big fan of caffeine. Most Americans are. My first real experience with the intoxicating stimulant was while working two jobs and going to college, anyone remember NoDoz? At the time I was sleep deprived driving to and working in Carthage, TX, but I can still clearly recall my first time taking a couple of pills at work.
TYLER, Texas — The month of June marks the return of everybody's favorite indigo fruit: blueberries!. Despite the early start to summer in East Texas, the Tyler Berry Farm is thriving. "It's actually been the best year in a long time for our blueberry season," owner Addie Wiggins said....
TYLER, Texas — Manny’s Tex-Mex Cafe manager, Manuel Vela, is at his wits end with inflation. “Everything's going up. Across the board, everything, especially meats and cheeses," Vela said. The manager is spending an extra $5,000- $7,000 more per week now than he was a year ago for...
Comments / 0