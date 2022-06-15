Eva May Bell

Cynthia “Cindy” Anne Hupp, age 55, passed away Monday evening, June 13, 2022, at Richland Newhope Raintree. Born March 13, 1967, in Mansfield, Ohio, she defied all odds throughout her life. Cindy was a fighter, survivor and lived a good life. She graduated from Richland Newhope and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Traveling to many places with her family brought her great joy. Seeing her face light up at the sight of her niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew is a memory they all will treasure. Cindy was observant and enjoyed taking in all the action around her. Butterflies were one of her favorites to watch. Whenever we see a butterfly, we will be reminded of the special life and love Cindy gave to us all.

3 DAYS AGO