Mansfield, OH

Eva May Bell

richlandsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva May Bell, age 87, passed away Monday morning, June 13, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born May 30, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Bessie (McMillan) and Clyde Wharton. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1954. Eva was a determined, independent woman...

www.richlandsource.com

richlandsource.com

Cynthia “Cindy” Anne Hupp

Cynthia “Cindy” Anne Hupp, age 55, passed away Monday evening, June 13, 2022, at Richland Newhope Raintree. Born March 13, 1967, in Mansfield, Ohio, she defied all odds throughout her life. Cindy was a fighter, survivor and lived a good life. She graduated from Richland Newhope and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Traveling to many places with her family brought her great joy. Seeing her face light up at the sight of her niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew is a memory they all will treasure. Cindy was observant and enjoyed taking in all the action around her. Butterflies were one of her favorites to watch. Whenever we see a butterfly, we will be reminded of the special life and love Cindy gave to us all.
richlandsource.com

Lavone Freda Cowen

Lavone Freda Cowen passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the Brethren Care Center in Ashland. She was 85. She was born on September 10, 1936, in Loudonville to parents Allen & Freda (Stitzlein) Heller. Lavone graduated from Loudonville High School with the class of 1954 and went on to graduate from the Mansfield Business School. She also attended New Hope Community Church in Loudonville.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Ronald L. Teeter

Ronald L. Teeter, age 87, of Lucas died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in his home. He was born January 31, 1935 in Butler to the late Dory and Gustava (Freed) Teeter and graduated from Butler High School. Following high school, Ron studied in Carpentry School preparing for his career as a home builder. Ron worked his whole life building homes with Majestic Builders, Bill Smith Homes and Dunlap Builders. He was gifted in framing and finishing, never using a calculator to get all the figures straight. Ron contributed to many of the homes in the Bennington Heights neighborhood in Mansfield.
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield community celebrates first-ever Juneteenth parade

MANSFIELD — Community members of all ages headed downtown on Saturday to watch the city’s first-ever “Juneteenth Parade.”. As part of “Juneteenth Downtown,” the parade celebrated the newest federally-recognized holiday, Juneteenth, with dancing, music, food and more. “This is probably, right now, one of the...
Mansfield, OH
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Richland Academy brings on Colin Henley as strings instructor

MANSFIELD — Richland Academy of the Arts is thrilled to announce the addition of Cleveland Institute of Music graduate, Colin Henley, to their team of music instructors. Colin Henley is a rising violist who aims to achieve excellence in his craft. Colin graduated with a Master’s degree in Viola Performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music. He also obtained his Bachelor’s in Viola Performance from Baldwin Wallace University.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Bucyrus native Cassandra Kurek named Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen 2022

MANSFIELD — Cassandra Kurek sang her way to win the overall talent award and the Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen crown on Wednesday night. Along with a ticket to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageant in August, Kurek won $2,750 in scholarships. The Bucyrus native has been performing...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Visual Bucket List Foundation awarded $5k through Make More Happen™ Awards

MANSFIELD — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance are pleased to announce that Hamilton Insurance Group has earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with The Visual Bucket List Foundation (VBLF) and demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact across their community. The award...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Kingwood Center Gardens hosts Business After Hours event

The Kingwood Center Gardens, 50 Trimble Road in Mansfield, on Thursday evening hosted the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development Business After Hours. Participants enjoyed music, food -- and sweet treats from Dairy Queen -- and also had the opportunity to stroll through Kingwood's 47-acre site with colorful flowers and other plants during the networking event.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Heat and rain couldn’t stop the 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament

The heat wave couldn’t stop these golfers. The 17th annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament took place June 16 sponsored by Phillips Tube Group, Inc. In 1999, Ralph Phillips created the Phillips Family Foundation in efforts to support not only the Shelby community, but other areas as well. From the inception of the tournament, most of the organizations that received donations were those that helped the youth and senior citizens. This year, all proceeds are going to Boy Scouts of America Buckeye Council, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Junior Achievement.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Create your career pathway with help from OhioHealth: Job positions and assistance available

Individuals hold an average of 12 employment positions within their working careers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The pressure of finding a job in today’s environment can be overwhelming, but OhioHealth Mansfield hospital and OhioHealth Shelby hospital have many options to help kickstart a new world of occupation opportunities.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

NWS confirms tornado in Richland County during Monday night thunderstorms

RICHLAND COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Monday night when powerful thunderstorms roared through Richland County. The strength and duration of the twister in a rural, southeast part of the county is still being determined, according to Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Petrycki.

