Should Bears consider trade for Commanders WR Terry McLaurin?

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears have been the focus for criticism about their handling of second-year quarterback Justin Fields, specifically when it comes to surrounding him with playmakers on offense.

Darnell Mooney is the only proven wideout on the roster, although there are some intriguing names in Byron Pringle and rookie Velus Jones Jr., who could carve out nice roles for themselves in Luke Getsy’s offense.

But following the departure of Allen Robinson in free agency, the Bears don’t have a true No. 1 wide receiver. There are some big names currently set to hit the free-agent market in 2023. But there’s no guarantee Chicago would land their top target.

There are a couple of top receivers holding out from mandatory minicamp, including Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf. The latest is Washington’s Terry McLaurin, who like Metcalf is in line for a big contract extension. And there are plenty of Bears fans wanting general manager Ryan Poles to bring McLaurin to Chicago.

McLaurin has found success with Washington despite poor quarterback play, something he shares with Robinson. McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. It marked his second straight 1,000-yard season.

While McLaurin would certainly fill a hole at wide receiver, there’s always a price. For A.J. Brown and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, it took both a first and third-round pick for their services. It seems like the Commanders would ask for a first-round pick, at least.

If Chicago were to acquire McLaurin, it would fill a huge need for the Bears at wide receiver. A receiving corp featuring McLaurin, Mooney, Pringle and Jones would give Fields some solid options in the passing game and set him up for success.

But Poles has made it clear he’s going to build through the NFL draft, which seems to indicate he’s not one for parting with draft capital.

Still, it wouldn’t hurt for Poles to least pick up the phone and inquire about McLaurin’s availability.

Take a look at what Bears fans have to say about the idea of a McLaurin acquisition and vote in our poll below!

