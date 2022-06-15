A Week In Austin, TX, On A $77,000 Salary

Austin-based lawn and garden wholesale distribution company Exaco Trading Co. will be up and running by the end of July at the earliest, according to Andrew Cook, vice president of sales and marketing. The company broke ground on the 42,000-square-foot facility at 16001 Impact Way, Pflugerville, in May 2021. The new location, which is moving from its 28,000-square-foot facility at 10203 B Metropolitan Drive, Austin, was planned for completion by the end of 2021. Cook said supply chain issues involving steel for the structure as well as other delays have slowed completion of the project. When finished, the facility will also feature a 7,000-square-foot showroom for customers. 877-760-8500. www.exaco.com.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO