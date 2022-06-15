ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

A Week In Austin, TX, On A $77,000 Salary

By R29 Team
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: an e-commerce marketer who makes $77,000 per year and spends some of...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

 

Community Impact Austin

Reformation opens Domain Northside location June 17

Reformation, a clothing brand that carries responsibly made clothing and accessories for women, opened a second Austin store at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 116, Austin, at Domain Northside on June 17. The Los Angeles-based store's South Congress location opened in March 2020. The fashion brand uses low-impact materials; rescued deadstock, or remnant fabrics; and repurposed vintage clothing to create limited attire that is less wasteful and exclusive. At the new location, customers can digitally choose items via touchscreen monitor or with an associate. The Domain Northside location's manager Julie Mitchell said customers will receive an authentic Austin Willie Nelson T-shirt with a purchase on opening day. 254-203-9973. www.thereformation.com.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas smashes record employment high again

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday celebrating the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of May employment numbers. The numbers show continuing economic expansion, as Texas employers added 74,200 jobs over the month – more than any other state – and again, smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13,357,100. Gov. Abbott […]
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

Dripping Springs, Texas, Is the Charming Hill Country Town To Put on Your Travel List

Texas Hill Country is known for scenic drives, dreamy views, lush landscape, bright wildflowers, and a scattering of small towns that gives you plenty to do in between. It's simply a stunning region to behold, and you don't even have to venture far from the nearest big city. Located just around 40 minutes' drive southwest of Austin, Dripping Springs is undeniably one of Texas Hill Country's best towns worth visiting.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
KVUE

Power outage affects 5,500 customers in southeast Austin fixed

AUSTIN, Texas — A power outage that was affecting 5,500 Austin Energy customers was fixed just over two hours after it was first reported. The outage was reported around 9:45 p.m. in southeast Austin. It was reported restored to all those affected just after midnight. The cause of the...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

42,000-square-foot Exaco distribution facility in Pflugerville to be complete by July at earliest

Austin-based lawn and garden wholesale distribution company Exaco Trading Co. will be up and running by the end of July at the earliest, according to Andrew Cook, vice president of sales and marketing. The company broke ground on the 42,000-square-foot facility at 16001 Impact Way, Pflugerville, in May 2021. The new location, which is moving from its 28,000-square-foot facility at 10203 B Metropolitan Drive, Austin, was planned for completion by the end of 2021. Cook said supply chain issues involving steel for the structure as well as other delays have slowed completion of the project. When finished, the facility will also feature a 7,000-square-foot showroom for customers. 877-760-8500. www.exaco.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Check out these Austin area Juneteenth events!

This weekend is Juneteenth and there are celebrations all around central Texas! Juneteenth commemorates news of the abolition of slavery reaching finally those who were enslaved in Texas. In 1863 President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, but news was slow to travel and didn't reach many in Texas until June 19th, 1865. Fast forward to now, where today, President Biden signs a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

A&M Economist: Austin's real estate market 'beginning to normalize'

Active listings in Austin swelled by nearly 150% May 2021-2022 as the region begins to recover from the "dangerously low" housing inventory of the pandemic housing frenzy, according to the latest Austin Board of Realtors report.For the first time since September 2020, the metro saw 1.2 months of available inventory, up from a critically low 0.4 months in early 2020. Still, median home prices continued their ascent and increased almost 20% year-over-year to tie April's record of $550,000. Austin's inventory rose by 0.7 months form May 2021-2022. (Austin Board of Realtors)While Austin's housing market has seen some signs of decline—residential home...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Capital Metro urging Austinites to 'dump the pump' on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will be participating in "Dump the Pump Day" on Friday, a movement spearheaded by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) to help the environment by encouraging people to ditch their personal cars for public transit. The push comes as the national gas price average...
AUSTIN, TX

