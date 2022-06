For the past five years, anytime the Florida Panthers lit the lamp 'Sweetness' by Jimmy Eat World would play over the loudspeaker. It became a bit of a fan favorite ever since, especially during the 2021-22 season. During which they scored more goals in a season than any team prior, so hearing 'Sweetness' 337 times in one regular season entrenched the song into the identity of the Panthers & the winning culture they are trying to build. However, the team has other plans apparently.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO