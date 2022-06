There are rumblings that the Florida Panthers are actively shopping G Sergei Bobrovsky. GM Bill Zito is facing a treacherous summer ahead with only $3.074 million in cap space & more than ten free agents to re-sign or replace, per CapFriendly. Limited cap space & a market in which there is a premium on goaltenders, he might be able to get a solid return for Bobrovsky, but the $10 million makes things delicate. It makes sense in the business side of things to move Bobrovsky, but what about the hockey side? Would that move benefit the Panthers going forward on the ice?

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO