Viral video of mounted Border Patrol agents whipping their reins at Haitian migrants in South Texas drew a horrified outcry when it surfaced last fall. However, an image from that clip has since been minted onto coins often collected by law enforcement, as first reported by the LA Times. Those coins and their origin are now being investigated by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, according to the newspaper.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO