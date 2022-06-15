Ford recalls nearly 3 million vehicles over rollaway risk

Ford is recalling 2.9 million vehicles that might not shift into the correct gear and could move in an unintended direction.The National Highway Safety Administration says it has six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries potentially related to the problem.Among the problems, the transmission on the affected Ford cars and SUVs may not be in the park position, even though the shifter position indicates that the vehicle was shifted to park. Drivers have exited a vehicle only to have it roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash, according to the safety regulator.A similar problem with the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee caused the death of actor Anton Yelchin in 2016. Yelchin's Jeep rolled down his driveway and pinned him to a brick post in front of his Los Angeles home. Fortunately, NHTSA has not reported any deaths caused by this problem with the Ford recall.The vehicles involved are the model year 2013 to 2019 Escape, the 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion and the 2013-2021 Transit Connect.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO