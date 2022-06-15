Roche receives FDA EUA for cobas SARS-CoV-2 Duo, the first PCR test to simultaneously detect COVID-19 and quantitatively measure viral load levels of COVID-19

We aimedÂ to investigate the diagnostic utilityÂ of MRI extracellular volume fraction (ECV) for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity as defined by Child"“Pugh class. In this retrospective study, 90 patients (68 cirrhotic patients and 22 controls), who underwent multiparametric liver MRI, were identified. Hepatic T1 relaxation times and ECV were assessed. Clinical scores of liver disease severity were calculated. One-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by Tukey's multiple comparison test, Spearman's correlation coefficient, and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis were used for statisticalÂ analysis. In cirrhotic patients, hepatic native T1 increased depending on Child"“Pugh class (620.5"‰Â±"‰78.9Â ms (Child A) vs. 666.6"‰Â±"‰73.4Â ms (Child B) vs. 828.4"‰Â±"‰91.2Â ms (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV was higher in cirrhotic patients compared to the controls (40.1"‰Â±"‰11.9% vs. 25.9"‰Â±"‰4.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and increased depending of Child"“Pugh class (33.3"‰Â±"‰6.0% (Child A) vs. 39.6"‰Â±"‰4.9% (Child B) vs. 52.8"‰Â±"‰1.2% (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score (r"‰="‰0.64, P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV allowed differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C with an AUC of 0.785 and 0.944Â (P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The diagnostic performance of ECV for differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C was higher compared to hepatic native T1 (AUC: 0.651 and 0.910) and MELD score (AUC: 0.740 and 0.795)Â (P"‰<"‰0.05, respectively). MRI-derivedÂ ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score andÂ had a high diagnostic performance for theÂ discrimination of differentÂ Child"“Pugh classes. ECV might become a valuable non-invasive biomarker for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity.
Comments / 0