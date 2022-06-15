ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Roche receives FDA EUA for cobas SARS-CoV-2 Duo, the first PCR test to simultaneously detect COVID-19 and quantitatively measure viral load levels of COVID-19

By Globe Newswire
Benzinga
 3 days ago

The cobas SARS-CoV-2 Duo test combines the standard qualitative result of a traditional SARS-CoV-2 PCR test with a quantitative result, which measures the viral load of a patient suspected of COVID-19. Potential benefits of the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Duo test aim to help the healthcare community with contact tracing, patient...

www.benzinga.com

POZ

Next-Generation Viral Load Test Detects HIV at Lower Levels

A new HIV viral load test can detect the virus at lower levels compared with older assays, meaning that some people who are “undetectable” according to older tests could still have a low level of the virus in their blood, according to a study published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy.
SCIENCE
AFP

US approves Covid vaccines for youngest kids

US health authorities on Saturday cleared the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five and younger, in a move President Joe Biden greeted as a "monumental step" in the fight against the virus. While children have generally proved less vulnerable to Covid-19, some 480 in the US in this age group have died of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Broadly neutralizing antibodies could provide immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants

Two broadly neutralizing antibodies show great promise to provide long-acting immunity against COVID-19 in immunocompromised populations according to a paper published June 15 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM). The antibodies were effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested and could be used alone or in an antibody cocktail to diminish the risk of infection.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

FDA Clears Thermo Scientific EliA RNA Pol III and EliA Rib-P Tests for Use in U.S.

Thermo Scientific EliA RNA Pol III and EliA Rib-P tests have been cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for aiding in the diagnosis of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc; scleroderma) and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). With these new tests, the EliA portfolio provides a more robust clinical offering through a comprehensive menu of automated connective tissue disease tests.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Roche Diagnostics#Fda Eua#Covid 19#Rhhby
biospace.com

Report: Merck Looks into Possible Buyout of Seagen

Pharmaceutical giant Merck is exploring a possible purchase of biotech company Seagen, according to The Wall Street Journal. No deal is imminent, sources told the publication, noting the challenge of regulatory approval. If Merck does not go through with the purchase, the companies could reach a marketing deal. Merck has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New strain of extensively drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae detected in Austria

Given that there is no vaccine available against gonorrhea, diagnosing this sexually transmitted infection early, treating it effectively and notifying sexual partners are cornerstones of controlling disease spread. However, Neisseria gonorrhoeae has developed resistance to all classes of antimicrobials since the beginning of treatment with them in the 1930s. As...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning for comprehensive prediction of high risk for Alzheimer's disease based on chromatic pupilloperimetry

Currently there are no reliable biomarkers for early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD) at the preclinical stage. This study assessed the pupil light reflex (PLR) for focal red and blue lightÂ stimuli in central and peripheral retina in 125 cognitively normal middle age subjects (45"“71Â years old) at high risk for AD due to a family history of the disease (FH+), and 61 age-similar subjects with no family history of AD (FHâˆ’) using Chromatic Pupilloperimetry coupled with Machine Learning (ML). All subjects had normal ophthalmic assessment, and normal retinal and optic nerve thickness by optical coherence tomography. No significant differences were observed between groups in cognitive function and volumetric brain MRI. Chromatic pupilloperimetry-based ML models were highly discriminative in differentiating subjects with and without AD family history, using transient PLR for focal red (primarily cone-mediated), and dim blue (primarily rod-mediated) light stimuli. Features associated with transient pupil response latency (PRL) achieved Area Under the Curve Receiver Operating Characteristic (AUC-ROC)Â of 0.90"‰Â±"‰0.051 (left-eye) and 0.87"‰Â±"‰0.048 (right-eye). Parameters associated with the contraction arm of the rod and cone-mediated PLR were more discriminative compared to parameters associated with the relaxation arm and melanopsin-mediated PLR. Significantly shorter PRL for dim blue light was measured in the FH+ group in two test targets in the temporal visual field in right eye that had highest relative weight in the ML algorithm (mean"‰Â±"‰standard error, SE 0.449Â s"‰Â±"‰0.007Â s vs. 0.478Â s"‰Â±"‰0.010Â s, p"‰="‰0.038). Taken together our study suggests that subtle focal changes in pupil contraction latency may be detected in subjects at high risk to develop AD, decades before the onset of AD clinical symptoms. The dendrites of melanopsin containing retinal ganglion cells may be affected very early at the preclinical stages of AD.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A new technology offers treatment for HIV infection through a single injection

A new study from Tel Aviv University offers a new and unique treatment for AIDS which may be developed into a vaccine or a one time treatment for patients with HIV. The study examined the engineering of type B white blood cells in the patient's body so as to secrete anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. The study was led by Dr. Adi Barzel and the Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad, both from the school of neurobiology, biochemistry and biophysics at the George S. Wise faculty of life sciences and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies in collaboration with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). The study was conducted in collaboration with additional researchers from Israel and the US. The study was published in Nature Biotechnology.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

A computerized diagnostic model for automatically evaluating placenta accrete spectrum disorders based on the combined MR radiomics-clinical signatures

We aimed to establish a computerized diagnostic model to predict placenta accrete spectrum (PAS) disorders based on T2-weighted MR imaging. We recruited pregnant women with clinically suspected PAS disorders between January 2015 and December 2018 in our institution. All preoperative T2-weighted imaging (T2WI) MR images were manually outlined on the picture archive communication system terminal server. A nnU-Net network for automatic segmentation and the corresponding radiomics features extracted from the segmented region were applied to build a radiomics-clinical model for PAS disorders identification. Taking the surgical or pathological findings as the reference standard, we compared this computerized model's diagnostic performance in detecting PAS disorders. In the training cohort, our model combining both radiomics and clinical characteristics yielded an accuracy of 0.771, a sensitivity of 0.854, and a specificity of 0.750 in identifying PAS disorders. In the testing cohort, this model achieved a segmentation mean Dice coefficient of 0.890 and yielded an accuracy of 0.825, a sensitivity of 0.830 and a specificity of 0.822. In the external validation cohort, this computer-aided diagnostic model yielded an accuracy of 0.690, a sensitivity of 0.929 and a specificity of 0.467 in identifying placenta increta. In the present study, a machine learning model based on preoperative T2WI-based imaging had high accuracy in identifying PAS disorders in respect of surgical and histological findings.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

CLSN: OVATION 2 Study 85% Enrolled…

Celsion Corporation CLSN is currently conducting the Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 study of GEN-1 (the company's lead immunotherapy development product) in advanced stage (Stage III/IV) ovarian cancer. The company recently announced that the trial is 85% enrolled, with a maximum of 130 patients being enrolled if time allows. The company has indicated that enrollment will conclude by the end of August 2022. The primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) will be reported after 80 PFS events occur, or 16 months median time on study, whichever comes first. We anticipate topline data in the third quarter of 2023.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Onasemnogene abeparvovec for presymptomatic infants with three copies of SMN2 at risk for spinal muscular atrophy: the Phase III SPR1NT trial

Most children with biallelic SMN1 deletions and three SMN2 copies develop spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2. SPR1NT (NCT03505099), a Phase III, multicenter, single-arm trial, investigated the efficacy and safety of onasemnogene abeparvovec for presymptomatic children with biallelic SMN1 mutations treated within six postnatal weeks. Of 15 children with three SMN2 copies treated before symptom onset, all stood independently before 24"‰months (P"‰<"‰0.0001; 14 within normal developmental window), and 14 walked independently (P"‰<"‰0.0001; 11 within normal developmental window). All survived without permanent ventilation at 14"‰months; ten (67%) maintained body weight (â‰¥3rd WHO percentile) without feeding support through 24"‰months; and none required nutritional or respiratory support. No serious adverse events were considered treatment-related by the investigator. Onasemnogene abeparvovec was effective and well-tolerated for presymptomatic infants at risk of SMA type 2, underscoring the urgency of early identification and intervention.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Assessment of liver cirrhosis severity with extracellular volume fraction MRI

We aimedÂ to investigate the diagnostic utilityÂ of MRI extracellular volume fraction (ECV) for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity as defined by Child"“Pugh class. In this retrospective study, 90 patients (68 cirrhotic patients and 22 controls), who underwent multiparametric liver MRI, were identified. Hepatic T1 relaxation times and ECV were assessed. Clinical scores of liver disease severity were calculated. One-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by Tukey's multiple comparison test, Spearman's correlation coefficient, and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis were used for statisticalÂ analysis. In cirrhotic patients, hepatic native T1 increased depending on Child"“Pugh class (620.5"‰Â±"‰78.9Â ms (Child A) vs. 666.6"‰Â±"‰73.4Â ms (Child B) vs. 828.4"‰Â±"‰91.2Â ms (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV was higher in cirrhotic patients compared to the controls (40.1"‰Â±"‰11.9% vs. 25.9"‰Â±"‰4.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and increased depending of Child"“Pugh class (33.3"‰Â±"‰6.0% (Child A) vs. 39.6"‰Â±"‰4.9% (Child B) vs. 52.8"‰Â±"‰1.2% (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score (r"‰="‰0.64, P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV allowed differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C with an AUC of 0.785 and 0.944Â (P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The diagnostic performance of ECV for differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C was higher compared to hepatic native T1 (AUC: 0.651 and 0.910) and MELD score (AUC: 0.740 and 0.795)Â (P"‰<"‰0.05, respectively). MRI-derivedÂ ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score andÂ had a high diagnostic performance for theÂ discrimination of differentÂ Child"“Pugh classes. ECV might become a valuable non-invasive biomarker for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

One-Shot HIV Treatment Shows Early Promise In Mouse Study

A single shot can spark the creation of bio-engineered immune cells that are capable of neutralizing the HIV virus in mice, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Biotechnology. The research is still very much in its early days and has not yet been tested out in...
CANCER
Benzinga

More Patent Applications For Psilocybin: Learn About NOVA's Psychedelic Treatments For Neurological Diseases

The Canadian biotech company Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. NMLSF is filing new provisional patent applications to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in order to protect potential conclusions from its psilocybin preclinical studies as well as its proprietary therapy with psilocybin and psilocybin-based tryptamine derivatives for neuroinflammatory disorders (NID).
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

SomaLogic Announces License Agreement With OncoHost for the Development of Precision Cancer Diagnostics

SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC) has announced it has signed a licensing agreement with OncoHost. As part of the agreement, OncoHost will license SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Platform to develop proteomics tests for its PROphet® diagnostic system, designed to predict patient response to immunotherapy treatments and provide strategies to overcome treatment resistance. The collaboration reflects SomaLogic’s commitment to leveraging its assay capabilities in the development of high-plex proteomic diagnostic tests.
CANCER
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety of radiofrequency ablation versus parathyroidectomy for secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients: a single-center retrospective study

We compared the efficacy and safety of ultrasound (US)-guided radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and parathyroidectomy (PTX) for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT). In this single-center retrospective study, we divided patients into PTX (n"‰="‰53) and RFA (n"‰="‰47) groups. The primary outcome was the proportion of patients who achieved the target intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH) concentration range (â‰¤"‰300Â pg/mL). Secondary outcomes were the differences in the changes in iPTH, calcium, and phosphorus levels over time and prognosis. iPTH concentrations of 82.1% and 64.1% in the PTX and RFA groups, respectively, were within the recommended range at the endpoint (P"‰="‰0.07). iPTH concentrations in the PTX and RFA groups dropped sharply after treatment (82"‰Â±"‰163Â pg/mL and 280"‰Â±"‰307Â pg/mL, respectively, P"‰<"‰0.001). There was no difference in the trends of iPTH, calcium, and phosphorus levels between the two groups (P"‰>"‰0.05). Survival analysis revealed no differences in all-cause mortality and cumulative response rate between the two groups (P"‰="‰0.90, P"‰="‰0.14, respectively). Notably, the incidence of infection and length of the hospital stay in the RFA group were significantly lower. The preoperative bone-specific alkaline phosphatase concentration was a risk factor for postoperative hypocalcemia. US-guided RFA is minimally invasive and compared to PTX in terms of long-term efficacy and complications in the treatment of severe SHPT in maintenance dialysis patients. It may be used as an alternative technique to PTX; however, further studies are needed.
HEALTH

