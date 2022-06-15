ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Premiere “The Joy Protocol” at SF’s Bayview Opera House (June 16-18))

The Bayview Opera House is excited, humbled and honored to present the World Premiere of The Joy Protocol, a new artistic collaboration between internationally acclaimed choreographer Gregory Dawson (dawsondancesf) and acclaimed Jazz musician and composer Richard Howell inspired by Richard Howell’s album of the same name. *************************************************************************************************. World...

sf.funcheap.com

funcheap.com

“Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: Encore” at Berkeley Piano Club

Back by popular demand: E4TT will bring its 14th Season to an exciting close with a hybrid performance at the Berkeley Piano Club AND online on Saturday, June 18, with “Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: Encore!” a reprise of a some of the favorites from E4TT’s much-loved multi-year exploration of composers who fled Europe in the 1930s and ’40s and became known for establishing today’s “Hollywood” sound, along with Polish composers of the same era.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Live in San Francisco : A Stand Up Comedy Experience

Jokes can be told anywhere, but the Paradise Comedy dedication to the craft of comedy and the intimate setting it creates for performers and audiences, helped us become the San Francisco’s choices for Best Comedy show.. This show is very highly anticipated and will shine a light on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

DAM (dance.art.music) at DNA Lounge (SF)

DAMsf returns to the DNA Lounge in SOMA on June 18th for a night of great music, amazing talent, and nothing but good vibes. Doors open at 10pm, Performances begin 11pm (and alternate with music throughout the night) Open to all ages but intended for a mature audience. Hosted by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Art Opening “Now & Then” Hayes Valley Artworks (SF)

Exhibition – NOW & THEN: The Art of Blane Asrat, Joseph JD Green, and Mari Tepper. Exhibition runs through July 18 2022. NOW & THEN reflects the cycles through which artists come of age in each generation. Blane Asrat and Joseph JD Green are up and coming San Francisco contemporary BIPOC artists, both with bold, evocative styles; Mari Tepper came of age as a young woman in the male dominated art scene of the 1960s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
funcheap.com

Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings (SF)

Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings. This salon will showcase a handful of local LGBTQ+ writers alongside our letterpress machines which we will use to live-print a collaborative broadside featuring their work. Poet and Managing Editor of Foglifter, Luiza Flynn-Goodlett will be headlining. Come celebrate PRIDE with a radical union dedicated to sparking social change through printmaking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Athleta Yoga Session and Pop-Up at The Clancy (SF)

Meet us at The Clancy for a yoga session with Chriselda Chew in Block 9! Enjoy a curated Athleta pop-up shop and juices from Suja. Plus, a giveaway of $100 Athleta Appreciation Card!. About Chriselda Chew: Chriselda was an avid runner and ran over 70 races including LA Marathon twice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

8th Annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival (Oakland)

Montclair Village, | 2050 Mountain Blvd / 2081 Mountain Blvd / 2069 Antioch Court / 6170 Antioch St, Oakland, CA 94611. The Montclair Village Association (MVA) and Winter Williams Presents are excited to announce the 8th annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival, a beloved outdoor celebration that last took place in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Illuminate Live” Friday Happy Hour Concert w/ Razteria (Golden Gate Park)

Join Razteria on Friday, June 24th at her free, outdoor concert at the Golden Gate Bandshell in San Francisco. RSVP without obligation on eventbrite. Come enjoy with your friends and family! She will be presenting new music in Spanish from various genres along with veteran musicians Dave Shul (guitar), Waddell Bell (bass), Ronnie Smith (drums), Roberto Quintana (percussion) and others!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Noontime Concerts: Free Juneteenth Online Concert

NOONTIME CONCERTS, offers a FREE all-star concert video online, in honor of Juneteenth featuring spirituals, art songs, and solo piano pieces written by African American composers and played and sung by renowned African American opera singers. The recording is a preview of Noontime Concerts’ full live-audience concert titled MAJESTY OF THE SPIRITUAL (August 28, Herbst Theatre)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Wreckless Strangers Play North Beach Festival

North Beach Festival, Columbus and Grant Avenues, | Columbus and Grant Avenues, San Francisco. Where: Columbus and Grant Avenues, in San Francisco’s historic North Beach, 94133. Tickets: Free and open to the public. https://www.northbeachfestival.org. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

San Francisco Modern Ethnic Fashion

MODEFA (Modern Ethnic Fashion Week) is a charity benefit event that showcases an exciting melange, blending cutting-edge ethnically inspired haute couture, fashion runway show. Featuring the work of selected designers of diverse ethnic background from around the glob in the celebration of cultural diversity during the week of international Ethnic Day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Crissy Field StoryWalk + Live Sketching w/ Award-winning Artist (SF)

Join a stroll and art workshop along the Crissy Field Promenade with National Park Service Ranger Fatima and author/illustrator Shawn Harris (and SFPL’s Summer Stride artist 2018). Learn about indigenous plants and draw together, Harris’ book Have You Ever Seen a Flower?, with each page of the book installed along the trail. Live drawing and sketching will happen along the way. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind StoryWalk experience with the most stunning view of the City!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

The Maximalist: Paintings by Tom Colcord (Sausalito)

This exhibition is the result of a yearlong artist residency at Headlands. Tom Colcord’s remarkable paintings celebrate the vitality and otherworldly qualities of Marin’s coastal open spaces and the private gardens in the artist’s life. On display are large-scale operatic paintings and deft studies that represent Colcord’s wondrous perspective and reward our attention. The Maximalist features the latest body of work by an artist on the rise.
SAUSALITO, CA
funcheap.com

Open Air Artisan Faire & Makers Market (First Street Napa)

11am-5pm > We’ve rounded up some of the best local Makers offering jewelry, organic body, CBD products, candles, plants, home goods, apparel, glass, and more!. > Enjoy Live music from indie singer, Dave Chapman. https://www.davechapmanmusic.com/. Get great food + drinks at Napa eateries!. > Bring your kids +...
NAPA, CA
funcheap.com

Free Choral Concert: Hopkins School Choir (Berkeley)

Making their West Coast debut, the Hopkins School Choir brings an exciting blend of contemporary choral classics and pop-jazz fusion! From a cappella to Haitian folk music to Latin American hymns, don’t miss this exciting program. This concert is a special fundraiser to support the renovation of the organ of St. Mark’s Episcopal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Concord Crawl 2022

Downtown Todos Santos Businesses- Pick up tickets and glasses outside EJ Phair | EJ Phair 2151 Salvio St. Suite L, Concord, CA 94520. We’re back! The Concord Crawl benefitting AAUW scholarships for local girls and women is June 18, 2022!. The Concord Crawl supports Todos Santos Downtown Businesses and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Outer Mission/Cayuga Cleanup

Help the Cayuga Neighborhood Improvement Association clean in the Outer Mission. Meet at Alemany Blvd and Ottawa Ave (in front of the church). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/406960/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Save Soi”l Walkathon in Golden Gate Park 9SF)

Join us and 1000 Bay Area residents at the Save Soil Walkathon this Sunday in San Francisco. What: there’s a 5k and a 3k walk, through Golden Gate Park, with live music and guest speakers. ✔️it’s on Father’s Day, so if you have kids, bring them! There are music...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Inner Sunset Cleanup

Help us with the Inner Sunset Merchants Association clean up around 9th and Irving. Meet at Beanery (1307 9th Ave). All supplies provided and FREE coffee for volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/464169/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

