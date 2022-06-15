World Premiere “The Joy Protocol” at SF’s Bayview Opera House (June 16-18))

Back by popular demand: E4TT will bring its 14th Season to an exciting close with a hybrid performance at the Berkeley Piano Club AND online on Saturday, June 18, with “Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: Encore!” a reprise of a some of the favorites from E4TT’s much-loved multi-year exploration of composers who fled Europe in the 1930s and ’40s and became known for establishing today’s “Hollywood” sound, along with Polish composers of the same era.

