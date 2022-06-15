World Premiere “The Joy Protocol” at SF’s Bayview Opera House (June 16-18))
The Bayview Opera House is excited, humbled and honored to present the World Premiere of The Joy Protocol, a new artistic collaboration between internationally acclaimed choreographer Gregory Dawson (dawsondancesf) and acclaimed Jazz musician and composer Richard Howell inspired by Richard Howell’s album of the same name. *************************************************************************************************. World...sf.funcheap.com
Comments / 0