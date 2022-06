Electric customers across mid-Missouri are being asked to conserve energy as three days of record-high temperatures take their toll on energy supplies. Associated Electric Cooperative is the power supplier for several regional electric cooperatives across Missouri. That includes Three Rivers Electric Cooperative, Boone and Callaway Electric Cooperatives, as well as electric cooperatives in Crawford, Gasconade and Laclede Counties. Members were notified that energy supplies might be tight on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17. That’s due to an unseasonably hot weather pattern, unplanned outages at generating units, and a decline in wind power.

