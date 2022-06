ST. PAUL, Minn. – As inflation causes grocery prices to rise, more households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, from 165% of the federal poverty level to 200%. That means households of three making $3,600 a month or less are now able to receive the food benefits.

