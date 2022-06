SAN FRANCISCO - Market Street will be a sea of blue and yellow this Monday to celebrate the first Golden State Warriors' championship since moving across the Bay to San Francisco. If you're looking to yell "holy cannoli!" at Klay Thompson, here's what you need to know.The team announced Thursday evening it would hold its victory parade on Monday, June 20, in San Francisco on Market Street. It will begin at 11:20 a.m. on the intersection of Market and Main streets, and will end at 8th street around 2 p.m. The parade was initially announced as having an endpoint at...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO