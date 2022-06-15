ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

“Fido Friday” + Yappy Hour at Off the Grid (Fort Mason)

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Fido Friday” + Yappy Hour at Off the Grid (Fort Mason) Fun for the whole furry...

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Mason#Dog#Wine
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
SELF

The Best Cat Food Brands, According to Vets in 2022

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In theory it should be simple to weed out the best cat food brands from the rest, but in practice, it can take some investigation. In addition to meeting industry and veterinary standards (more on that below), it’s also important that your pet food of choice suits your cat’s needs, which can be determined by their life stage, activity level, digestive health, and their overall well-being. Oh, and you probably should look for a type of food that your cat genuinely enjoys eating too. As Aimee Simpson, VMD, medical director of the VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, tells SELF, “Cat foods aren’t one size fits all.” But with a little expert guidance and research, you can be well on your way to finding the best cat food brand for your feline friend.
PET SERVICES
dogstodays.com

German Shepherd – Dog Breeds Information Details

German Shepherd dogs are a type of herding dog, originally developed in Germany. German shepherds were used for farm work and as all-purpose dogs across Europe. They have also been trained to be police dogs, service animals, search and rescue workers, and narcotics detector dogs. The first German shepherd arrived...
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Cat Waited Her Whole Life to Be Indoors, is Now Living the Dream Life with Her Kitten

A cat who waited her whole life to be indoors, is now living the dream life with her kitten. A family who owns a remote farm near Montreal, Canada, started finding abandoned cats around their property, and the number increased over time. They took in those from the side of the road and tried their best to save them all.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
dogstodays.com

Chihuahua – Dog Breeds Information Details

Chihuahuas are a breed of toy dog, often called the world’s smallest dog. The Chihuahua is named for the state of Chihuahua in Mexico. They come in both long- and short-haired varieties but all have large heads and eyes with alert expressions. These dogs were originally bred from small native desert dogs who roamed the vast deserts of North America for food, shelter, and companionship. Today they can be found anywhere on earth that humans live because they’re so easy to care for!
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 9, 2022

Apollo - PACK Graduate! If you want to surround yourself with fun, Apollo is the dog for you! The handlers have enjoyed getting to know him at the PACK program and he loves greeting new people - especially if they give him a good ol' scratchin'. Apollo is excited to go on any and all adventures. Whether it's a quick trip to the store or a road trip to the mountains, Apollo is always ready to go! (1 year, 9 months old)
PETS
a-z-animals.com

Why Do Cats Make Biscuits

Cats are some of the most elegant, loving, and precious pets you can have at home. But try asking any owner about strange behaviors. They will surely have a tale or two about their furry friend. A lot of those stories would revolve around making biscuits. They sometimes do this...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
dogster.com

Guide to Dog Boarding for the Day — Dog Daycare

Dog boarding is a facility where they take care of your dog either for a few hours or a day (called dog daycare) or for a longer period of time, like when you go on vacation. Dog boarding has been around for many years but dog daycare has taken off with the increase of dog ownership among working families. Dog daycare can be fun, even enriching — for both you and your pup. Staying positive is key, because your dog can sense any anxiety you’re feeling. How will you know if your dog likes daycare? As one of our experts says, you’ll know — because your dog will never lie to you! Here’s how to find dog daycare that’s sure to be a howling success.
PETS
petside.com

Bichon Frise Breaks Vet Record for Coin Consumption

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When Daisy’s owner noticed that she wasn’t eating and had started vomiting, she became understandably concerned and took her in to see a vet at the local PDSA. Upon examination, suspicion of a blockage was confirmed...
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Cat Gets Some Help from Canine Buddy to Raise 7 Tuxedo Kittens While She Learns to Trust

A cat got some help from a canine buddy to raise her seven tuxedo kittens while she learned to trust. Two months ago, Kim, an animal rescuer for Hamilton Animal Services, spotted a pregnant cat wandering in the community, scrounging around for food. She got the cat to safety and reached out to Karly and Katelyn Saltarski, cofounders of Salty Animal Rescue, for their assistance.
PETS
a-z-animals.com

Royal Canin Glycobalance Dry Cat Food Review: Pros, Cons, Recalls

Royal Canin Glycobalance Dry Cat Food Review: Pros, Cons, Recalls. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Learning that your cat has diabetes or is pre-diabetic can...
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy