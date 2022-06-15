ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Wrong Key: Experimental Music & Comedy Show (w/ DJ REAL & Chad Opitz)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedians DJ REAL and Chad Optiz present a night of experimental comedy and music at Stage Werx with special guests Alfonso Portela and Ruby Setnik. DJ REAL and Chad will each do a 30 min set and collaborate in a musical comedy extravaganza. Where: Stage Werx – 446 Valencia...

