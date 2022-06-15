ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Gemini Midsummer Patio Party w/ DJs + El Rio (SF)

Cover picture for the article☀️ Join us for a Midsummer Party as we celebrate the longest days of the year in El Rio’s lush back patio. We’ll have a live DJ from the...

“BlaCoeur” A Juneteenth Disruption w/ Open Bar, Food & Live Music (SF)

BlaCOEUR’s inaugural event assembles gifted local chefs, musicians, artists, technologists and creative visionaries of the Black diaspora, exclusively featuring local Black talent on Juneteenth weekend—Saturday, June 18, 2022—at Westfield San Francisco Centre from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. under the historic dome on the fourth floor. Join us for what is sure to be an historic evening of irresistible vibes designed by culture—fused in a way that you’ve never witnessed before—with a live-music experience, food and wine pairings, an opening art and innovation reception with DJ D-Sharp (Golden State Warriors official DJ), Food Network Star Yaku Moton-Spruill, San Francisco R&B Singer Siaira Shawn, Multimedia Artist Andrew Wilson and wine by vintner Paula J. Harrell, and more. Tickets include:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DAM (dance.art.music) at DNA Lounge (SF)

DAMsf returns to the DNA Lounge in SOMA on June 18th for a night of great music, amazing talent, and nothing but good vibes. Doors open at 10pm, Performances begin 11pm (and alternate with music throughout the night) Open to all ages but intended for a mature audience. Hosted by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings (SF)

Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings. This salon will showcase a handful of local LGBTQ+ writers alongside our letterpress machines which we will use to live-print a collaborative broadside featuring their work. Poet and Managing Editor of Foglifter, Luiza Flynn-Goodlett will be headlining. Come celebrate PRIDE with a radical union dedicated to sparking social change through printmaking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Noontime Concerts: Free Juneteenth Online Concert

NOONTIME CONCERTS, offers a FREE all-star concert video online, in honor of Juneteenth featuring spirituals, art songs, and solo piano pieces written by African American composers and played and sung by renowned African American opera singers. The recording is a preview of Noontime Concerts’ full live-audience concert titled MAJESTY OF THE SPIRITUAL (August 28, Herbst Theatre)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Off The Grid’s “Pride Block Party” at Fort Mason (SF)

Off the Grid’s annual Pride Block Party is back for a second year of celebrating love! In addition to delicious food, there will be free sides of soulful music from DJ Magic Matt and the Fell Swoop, as well as colorful craft cocktails and crafts. Disclaimer: Please double check...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Community Yoga for Pride Month w/ Free Yoga Mat (Noe Valley)

Celebrate PRIDE Month with us and join this fun, community outdoor yoga event supported by local LGBTQ+ owned businesses & Laurel Fertility Clinic. Wear your favorite rainbow colors for this FREE 60-minute flow with Martin Scott, and snag some local snacks and goodies. The yoga class will be unique and accessible to all levels! Please bring your own mat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Illuminate Live” Friday Happy Hour Concert w/ Razteria (Golden Gate Park)

Join Razteria on Friday, June 24th at her free, outdoor concert at the Golden Gate Bandshell in San Francisco. RSVP without obligation on eventbrite. Come enjoy with your friends and family! She will be presenting new music in Spanish from various genres along with veteran musicians Dave Shul (guitar), Waddell Bell (bass), Ronnie Smith (drums), Roberto Quintana (percussion) and others!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athleta Yoga Session and Pop-Up at The Clancy (SF)

Meet us at The Clancy for a yoga session with Chriselda Chew in Block 9! Enjoy a curated Athleta pop-up shop and juices from Suja. Plus, a giveaway of $100 Athleta Appreciation Card!. About Chriselda Chew: Chriselda was an avid runner and ran over 70 races including LA Marathon twice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Grown-Up Comedy at Baby Blues BBQ w/ $5 Beer (SF)

Grown-Up Comedy at Baby Blues BBQ w/ $5 Beer (SF) Every Wed at 7p, enjoy $5 cans of Standard Deviant beer, incredible BBQ and free comedy!. Come to Baby Blues BBQ any Wednesday at 7pm for beer specials, amazing BBQ smoked meats and free comedy with the Bay Area’s favorite underground comedians working out new bits to entertain your hump day. Hosted by your friends at Mutiny Radio.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Modern Ethnic Fashion

MODEFA (Modern Ethnic Fashion Week) is a charity benefit event that showcases an exciting melange, blending cutting-edge ethnically inspired haute couture, fashion runway show. Featuring the work of selected designers of diverse ethnic background from around the glob in the celebration of cultural diversity during the week of international Ethnic Day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wreckless Strangers Play North Beach Festival

North Beach Festival, Columbus and Grant Avenues, | Columbus and Grant Avenues, San Francisco. Where: Columbus and Grant Avenues, in San Francisco’s historic North Beach, 94133. Tickets: Free and open to the public. https://www.northbeachfestival.org. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Open Air Artisan Faire & Makers Market (First Street Napa)

11am-5pm > We’ve rounded up some of the best local Makers offering jewelry, organic body, CBD products, candles, plants, home goods, apparel, glass, and more!. > Enjoy Live music from indie singer, Dave Chapman. https://www.davechapmanmusic.com/. Get great food + drinks at Napa eateries!. > Bring your kids +...
NAPA, CA
“Canadian Grand Prix” Watch Party at Kezar Pub 9SF)

The Canadian GP is back Sunday! Join us for a live race with pre-race 9:30a and 11a start at Kezar Pub. All welcome, breakfast served. Known for its high-speed sections, medium-speed chicanes, and a couple of heavy braking zones that put a focus on straight-line prowess and stopping power, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is comprised of six left-hand turns and eight right-handers. The exit of the final chicane is dubbed the Wall of Champions, owing to the number of high-profile racers that have suffered weekend-ending damage at the unforgiving complex.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Crissy Field StoryWalk + Live Sketching w/ Award-winning Artist (SF)

Join a stroll and art workshop along the Crissy Field Promenade with National Park Service Ranger Fatima and author/illustrator Shawn Harris (and SFPL’s Summer Stride artist 2018). Learn about indigenous plants and draw together, Harris’ book Have You Ever Seen a Flower?, with each page of the book installed along the trail. Live drawing and sketching will happen along the way. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind StoryWalk experience with the most stunning view of the City!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: Encore” at Berkeley Piano Club

Back by popular demand: E4TT will bring its 14th Season to an exciting close with a hybrid performance at the Berkeley Piano Club AND online on Saturday, June 18, with “Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: Encore!” a reprise of a some of the favorites from E4TT’s much-loved multi-year exploration of composers who fled Europe in the 1930s and ’40s and became known for establishing today’s “Hollywood” sound, along with Polish composers of the same era.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Oakland Juneteenth Food and Music Festival (Liberation Park)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Early Juneteenth celebration Friday June 17th at Liberation Park in Oakland CA. Celebrating freedom and liberation of generations. This festival will highlight POC businesses of the Bay Area.this event is brought to you by @Lcxart and @mychic_israre. We will have over 60 plus...
OAKLAND, CA
Free Choral Concert: Hopkins School Choir (Berkeley)

Making their West Coast debut, the Hopkins School Choir brings an exciting blend of contemporary choral classics and pop-jazz fusion! From a cappella to Haitian folk music to Latin American hymns, don’t miss this exciting program. This concert is a special fundraiser to support the renovation of the organ of St. Mark’s Episcopal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Perils of Censorship” Art Show w/ Free Wine (Bernal Heights)

Perils of Censorship – A Collective Art Show by Plumatorium Gallery held at 307 Cortland- SF Sat June 18 6 P.M. til 10 P.M. 307 Cortland- SF (free/all ages) Free wine w/ID 21+. A team of artists explore the theme of “Censorship.” This show spotlights suppressed topics or typically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

