San Francisco, CA

2022 San Francisco Succulent + Cactus Annual Show and Sale (June 18-19)

 3 days ago

The San Francisco Succulent and Cactus Society (SFSCS) will hold its 2022 Show and Plant Sale on June 18 and 19, at the San Francisco County Fair Building (1199-9th Ave. at Lincoln Way). The show's theme is "Together at...

Open Air Artisan Faire & Makers Market (First Street Napa)

11am-5pm > We’ve rounded up some of the best local Makers offering jewelry, organic body, CBD products, candles, plants, home goods, apparel, glass, and more!. > Enjoy Live music from indie singer, Dave Chapman. https://www.davechapmanmusic.com/. Get great food + drinks at Napa eateries!. > Bring your kids +...
NAPA, CA
San Francisco Modern Ethnic Fashion

MODEFA (Modern Ethnic Fashion Week) is a charity benefit event that showcases an exciting melange, blending cutting-edge ethnically inspired haute couture, fashion runway show. Featuring the work of selected designers of diverse ethnic background from around the glob in the celebration of cultural diversity during the week of international Ethnic Day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athleta Yoga Session and Pop-Up at The Clancy (SF)

Meet us at The Clancy for a yoga session with Chriselda Chew in Block 9! Enjoy a curated Athleta pop-up shop and juices from Suja. Plus, a giveaway of $100 Athleta Appreciation Card!. About Chriselda Chew: Chriselda was an avid runner and ran over 70 races including LA Marathon twice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Save Soi”l Walkathon in Golden Gate Park 9SF)

Join us and 1000 Bay Area residents at the Save Soil Walkathon this Sunday in San Francisco. What: there’s a 5k and a 3k walk, through Golden Gate Park, with live music and guest speakers. ✔️it’s on Father’s Day, so if you have kids, bring them! There are music...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“BlaCoeur” A Juneteenth Disruption w/ Open Bar, Food & Live Music (SF)

BlaCOEUR’s inaugural event assembles gifted local chefs, musicians, artists, technologists and creative visionaries of the Black diaspora, exclusively featuring local Black talent on Juneteenth weekend—Saturday, June 18, 2022—at Westfield San Francisco Centre from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. under the historic dome on the fourth floor. Join us for what is sure to be an historic evening of irresistible vibes designed by culture—fused in a way that you’ve never witnessed before—with a live-music experience, food and wine pairings, an opening art and innovation reception with DJ D-Sharp (Golden State Warriors official DJ), Food Network Star Yaku Moton-Spruill, San Francisco R&B Singer Siaira Shawn, Multimedia Artist Andrew Wilson and wine by vintner Paula J. Harrell, and more. Tickets include:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Community Yoga for Pride Month w/ Free Yoga Mat (Noe Valley)

Celebrate PRIDE Month with us and join this fun, community outdoor yoga event supported by local LGBTQ+ owned businesses & Laurel Fertility Clinic. Wear your favorite rainbow colors for this FREE 60-minute flow with Martin Scott, and snag some local snacks and goodies. The yoga class will be unique and accessible to all levels! Please bring your own mat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wreckless Strangers Play North Beach Festival

North Beach Festival, Columbus and Grant Avenues, | Columbus and Grant Avenues, San Francisco. Where: Columbus and Grant Avenues, in San Francisco’s historic North Beach, 94133. Tickets: Free and open to the public. https://www.northbeachfestival.org. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hayes Valley Community Cleanup

Help us clean up Hayes Valley with The Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association (HVNA). Meet at Patricia’s Green. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/413069/) or email greening@hayesvalleysf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Art Opening “Now & Then” Hayes Valley Artworks (SF)

Exhibition – NOW & THEN: The Art of Blane Asrat, Joseph JD Green, and Mari Tepper. Exhibition runs through July 18 2022. NOW & THEN reflects the cycles through which artists come of age in each generation. Blane Asrat and Joseph JD Green are up and coming San Francisco contemporary BIPOC artists, both with bold, evocative styles; Mari Tepper came of age as a young woman in the male dominated art scene of the 1960s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings (SF)

Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings. This salon will showcase a handful of local LGBTQ+ writers alongside our letterpress machines which we will use to live-print a collaborative broadside featuring their work. Poet and Managing Editor of Foglifter, Luiza Flynn-Goodlett will be headlining. Come celebrate PRIDE with a radical union dedicated to sparking social change through printmaking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inner Sunset Cleanup

Help us with the Inner Sunset Merchants Association clean up around 9th and Irving. Meet at Beanery (1307 9th Ave). All supplies provided and FREE coffee for volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/464169/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DAM (dance.art.music) at DNA Lounge (SF)

DAMsf returns to the DNA Lounge in SOMA on June 18th for a night of great music, amazing talent, and nothing but good vibes. Doors open at 10pm, Performances begin 11pm (and alternate with music throughout the night) Open to all ages but intended for a mature audience. Hosted by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
8th Annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival (Oakland)

Montclair Village, | 2050 Mountain Blvd / 2081 Mountain Blvd / 2069 Antioch Court / 6170 Antioch St, Oakland, CA 94611. The Montclair Village Association (MVA) and Winter Williams Presents are excited to announce the 8th annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival, a beloved outdoor celebration that last took place in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Perils of Censorship” Art Show w/ Free Wine (Bernal Heights)

Perils of Censorship – A Collective Art Show by Plumatorium Gallery held at 307 Cortland- SF Sat June 18 6 P.M. til 10 P.M. 307 Cortland- SF (free/all ages) Free wine w/ID 21+. A team of artists explore the theme of “Censorship.” This show spotlights suppressed topics or typically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Live in San Francisco : A Stand Up Comedy Experience

Jokes can be told anywhere, but the Paradise Comedy dedication to the craft of comedy and the intimate setting it creates for performers and audiences, helped us become the San Francisco’s choices for Best Comedy show.. This show is very highly anticipated and will shine a light on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Noontime Concerts: Free Juneteenth Online Concert

NOONTIME CONCERTS, offers a FREE all-star concert video online, in honor of Juneteenth featuring spirituals, art songs, and solo piano pieces written by African American composers and played and sung by renowned African American opera singers. The recording is a preview of Noontime Concerts’ full live-audience concert titled MAJESTY OF THE SPIRITUAL (August 28, Herbst Theatre)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tacos El Flamingo Grand Opening Fiesta w/ Free Food (Downtown San Mateo)

Celebrate Tacos El Flamingo’s Grand Opening with live music, free food and drinks, & good company!. As the popular Peninsula food truck officially opens the doors of their new permanent home in the heart of Downtown San Mateo, owner Felipe humbly welcomes all to join the celebration and watch the ribbon cutting with appearances from special San Mateo guests.
SAN MATEO, CA
Bayview Beautification Day

Help us clean up in Bayview. Meet at Gilroy St at Jamestown Ave. All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for refreshments and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/407708/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

