2022 San Francisco Succulent + Cactus Annual Show and Sale (June 18-19)

BlaCOEUR’s inaugural event assembles gifted local chefs, musicians, artists, technologists and creative visionaries of the Black diaspora, exclusively featuring local Black talent on Juneteenth weekend—Saturday, June 18, 2022—at Westfield San Francisco Centre from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. under the historic dome on the fourth floor. Join us for what is sure to be an historic evening of irresistible vibes designed by culture—fused in a way that you’ve never witnessed before—with a live-music experience, food and wine pairings, an opening art and innovation reception with DJ D-Sharp (Golden State Warriors official DJ), Food Network Star Yaku Moton-Spruill, San Francisco R&B Singer Siaira Shawn, Multimedia Artist Andrew Wilson and wine by vintner Paula J. Harrell, and more. Tickets include:

