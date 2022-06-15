Hubba Hubba Revue’s Burlesque Nation (SF)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

For the first time since 2019, the tops in tease are coming to San Francisco for Hubba Hubba Revue’s one night only invitational of...

sf.funcheap.com

funcheap.com

“Perils of Censorship” Art Show w/ Free Wine (Bernal Heights)

Perils of Censorship – A Collective Art Show by Plumatorium Gallery held at 307 Cortland- SF Sat June 18 6 P.M. til 10 P.M. 307 Cortland- SF (free/all ages) Free wine w/ID 21+. A team of artists explore the theme of “Censorship.” This show spotlights suppressed topics or typically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Live in San Francisco : A Stand Up Comedy Experience

Jokes can be told anywhere, but the Paradise Comedy dedication to the craft of comedy and the intimate setting it creates for performers and audiences, helped us become the San Francisco’s choices for Best Comedy show.. This show is very highly anticipated and will shine a light on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Illuminate Live” Friday Happy Hour Concert w/ Razteria (Golden Gate Park)

Join Razteria on Friday, June 24th at her free, outdoor concert at the Golden Gate Bandshell in San Francisco. RSVP without obligation on eventbrite. Come enjoy with your friends and family! She will be presenting new music in Spanish from various genres along with veteran musicians Dave Shul (guitar), Waddell Bell (bass), Ronnie Smith (drums), Roberto Quintana (percussion) and others!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

San Francisco Modern Ethnic Fashion

MODEFA (Modern Ethnic Fashion Week) is a charity benefit event that showcases an exciting melange, blending cutting-edge ethnically inspired haute couture, fashion runway show. Featuring the work of selected designers of diverse ethnic background from around the glob in the celebration of cultural diversity during the week of international Ethnic Day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: Encore” at Berkeley Piano Club

Back by popular demand: E4TT will bring its 14th Season to an exciting close with a hybrid performance at the Berkeley Piano Club AND online on Saturday, June 18, with “Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: Encore!” a reprise of a some of the favorites from E4TT’s much-loved multi-year exploration of composers who fled Europe in the 1930s and ’40s and became known for establishing today’s “Hollywood” sound, along with Polish composers of the same era.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Wreckless Strangers Play North Beach Festival

North Beach Festival, Columbus and Grant Avenues, | Columbus and Grant Avenues, San Francisco. Where: Columbus and Grant Avenues, in San Francisco’s historic North Beach, 94133. Tickets: Free and open to the public. https://www.northbeachfestival.org. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

DAM (dance.art.music) at DNA Lounge (SF)

DAMsf returns to the DNA Lounge in SOMA on June 18th for a night of great music, amazing talent, and nothing but good vibes. Doors open at 10pm, Performances begin 11pm (and alternate with music throughout the night) Open to all ages but intended for a mature audience. Hosted by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Art Opening “Now & Then” Hayes Valley Artworks (SF)

Exhibition – NOW & THEN: The Art of Blane Asrat, Joseph JD Green, and Mari Tepper. Exhibition runs through July 18 2022. NOW & THEN reflects the cycles through which artists come of age in each generation. Blane Asrat and Joseph JD Green are up and coming San Francisco contemporary BIPOC artists, both with bold, evocative styles; Mari Tepper came of age as a young woman in the male dominated art scene of the 1960s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

8th Annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival (Oakland)

Montclair Village, | 2050 Mountain Blvd / 2081 Mountain Blvd / 2069 Antioch Court / 6170 Antioch St, Oakland, CA 94611. The Montclair Village Association (MVA) and Winter Williams Presents are excited to announce the 8th annual Montclair Beer, Wine & Music Festival, a beloved outdoor celebration that last took place in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Canadian Grand Prix” Watch Party at Kezar Pub 9SF)

The Canadian GP is back Sunday! Join us for a live race with pre-race 9:30a and 11a start at Kezar Pub. All welcome, breakfast served. Known for its high-speed sections, medium-speed chicanes, and a couple of heavy braking zones that put a focus on straight-line prowess and stopping power, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is comprised of six left-hand turns and eight right-handers. The exit of the final chicane is dubbed the Wall of Champions, owing to the number of high-profile racers that have suffered weekend-ending damage at the unforgiving complex.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings (SF)

Impressions by Moonlight: Printing, Poetry & Other Readings. This salon will showcase a handful of local LGBTQ+ writers alongside our letterpress machines which we will use to live-print a collaborative broadside featuring their work. Poet and Managing Editor of Foglifter, Luiza Flynn-Goodlett will be headlining. Come celebrate PRIDE with a radical union dedicated to sparking social change through printmaking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Noontime Concerts: Free Juneteenth Online Concert

NOONTIME CONCERTS, offers a FREE all-star concert video online, in honor of Juneteenth featuring spirituals, art songs, and solo piano pieces written by African American composers and played and sung by renowned African American opera singers. The recording is a preview of Noontime Concerts’ full live-audience concert titled MAJESTY OF THE SPIRITUAL (August 28, Herbst Theatre)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Save Soi”l Walkathon in Golden Gate Park 9SF)

Join us and 1000 Bay Area residents at the Save Soil Walkathon this Sunday in San Francisco. What: there’s a 5k and a 3k walk, through Golden Gate Park, with live music and guest speakers. ✔️it’s on Father’s Day, so if you have kids, bring them! There are music...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“BlaCoeur” A Juneteenth Disruption w/ Open Bar, Food & Live Music (SF)

BlaCOEUR’s inaugural event assembles gifted local chefs, musicians, artists, technologists and creative visionaries of the Black diaspora, exclusively featuring local Black talent on Juneteenth weekend—Saturday, June 18, 2022—at Westfield San Francisco Centre from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. under the historic dome on the fourth floor. Join us for what is sure to be an historic evening of irresistible vibes designed by culture—fused in a way that you’ve never witnessed before—with a live-music experience, food and wine pairings, an opening art and innovation reception with DJ D-Sharp (Golden State Warriors official DJ), Food Network Star Yaku Moton-Spruill, San Francisco R&B Singer Siaira Shawn, Multimedia Artist Andrew Wilson and wine by vintner Paula J. Harrell, and more. Tickets include:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Outer Mission/Cayuga Cleanup

Help the Cayuga Neighborhood Improvement Association clean in the Outer Mission. Meet at Alemany Blvd and Ottawa Ave (in front of the church). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/406960/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free “Learn 2 Play” Youth Ultimate Disc & Soccer Clinic (Oakland)

FREE youth “Crossover” clinic this Friday! The Oakland Spiders excited to host an Ultimate and Soccer pre-game clinic for kids 12 and under with the @oaklandroots and @ultiimpact at our game vs. @seattlecascades this Friday. Who: Kids 12 and under. When: Friday 6/17 6:15-6:45pm (doors open 6pm) Where:...
OAKLAND, CA
Concord Crawl 2022

Concord Crawl 2022

Downtown Todos Santos Businesses- Pick up tickets and glasses outside EJ Phair | EJ Phair 2151 Salvio St. Suite L, Concord, CA 94520. We’re back! The Concord Crawl benefitting AAUW scholarships for local girls and women is June 18, 2022!. The Concord Crawl supports Todos Santos Downtown Businesses and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Grown-Up Comedy at Baby Blues BBQ w/ $5 Beer (SF)

Grown-Up Comedy at Baby Blues BBQ w/ $5 Beer (SF) Every Wed at 7p, enjoy $5 cans of Standard Deviant beer, incredible BBQ and free comedy!. Come to Baby Blues BBQ any Wednesday at 7pm for beer specials, amazing BBQ smoked meats and free comedy with the Bay Area’s favorite underground comedians working out new bits to entertain your hump day. Hosted by your friends at Mutiny Radio.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Happy Hour Stand-up Comedy at SF Buzzworks

Draft Beers – $3 Shot Special of the night – $3 Tater Tots from SF famous Butter Bar – half price. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

