New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard got the news today that he will be suspended for the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. He promptly detailed what happened. Taking to Twitter, Hilliard said that he tested positive for a banned diuretic. He explained that he mistakenly took his partner's prescription medication instead of his own anti-inflammatory prescription.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO