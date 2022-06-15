‘SNL’ Star Kenan Thompson and Ex Christina Evangeline Are Coparents: Meet Their 2 Daughters

Saturday Night Live alum Kenan Thompson takes pride in being a dad! The Hollywood funnyman shares daughters Georgia and Gianna with his ex Christina Evangeline. The pair have continued to coparent their little ones since news of their separation first broke in April 2022.

Kenan and Christina got married in November 2011 at the Georgia Aquarium. The former couple became parents in 2014 when their eldest daughter, Georgia, was born. Shortly after their little one’s birth, the interior designer posted photos on Instagram to celebrate her arrival.

The New York City-based model and the comedian experienced parenthood for the second time when their youngest daughter, Gianna, arrived in 2018. Kenan dished on being a dad in a May 2018 interview with People.

“Kids are hilarious,” he said at the time. “They say the darndest things, but that’s just because they don’t really know what they’re saying, and that just makes much more funniness happen.”

While he enjoys fatherhood, the Ohio native admitted that his life changed instantly once his first child was born.

“One day you’re not a dad and then the next moment you are. You’re just a dad from that point on,” Kenan told People in June 2020 after appearing in the documentary film Dads. “And definitely, my coolness just got sucked right out of me. I didn’t know … I didn’t even feel it, but I just immediately started wearing black socks and shorts and just being really corny at stores and over-asking questions about items that are super obvious and in my face.”

The Hubie Halloween actor grew up in the spotlight with a hilarious role on Nickelodeon’s All That and has been an in-demand comedy star ever since. However, when he’s at home, his main focus is cherishing each moment spent with his kids.

“I’ve definitely grown and matured in ways that I never imagined,” he continued. “And then there were ways that I did imagine that come through, like dropping my kids off at school and what that experience was like, and having things come full circle like that — like watching a big girl do her homework. It’s just been amazing.”

While Kenan is rather private about posting photos of his kids on social media, Christina enjoys sharing some of her daughters’ biggest milestones. Georgia and Gianna are growing up so fast!

Keep scrolling to learn more about Kenan and Christina’s two daughters.