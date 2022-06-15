Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ North American Tour

Click here to read the full article.

Mary J. Blige has announced a 23-city tour in support of her 14th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous . The veteran musician will be joined on select dates by “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and rising R&B artist Queen Naija.

The Good Morning Gorgeous tour is scheduled to begin on Sept. 17 with a show at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Blige will make stops in Charlotte, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Oakland, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Memphis, Brooklyn, Newark, Cincinnati, and more before wrapping at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 29.

General sale for the tour begins on June 17 at 10 a.m. local time via Black Promoters Collective , the coalition partnering with Blige to present cultural experiences backed by black businesses.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC,” BPC co-founder and president Shelby Joyne shared in a statement. “Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen.”

The Good Morning Gorgeous tour marks Blige’s first solo headlining trek since 2017’s Strength of a Woman tour. In 2019, she teamed up with Nas for a joint tour billed as The Royalty Tour.

Mary J. Blige 2022 Tour Dates

Sept 17 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sept 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Not listed – Queen Naija)

Sept 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Center at BJCC

Sept 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct 2 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai

Oct 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (Not listed — QN or EM)

Oct 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

Oct 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Not listed — QN)

Oct 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct 16 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Oct 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct 22 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

Oct 23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Oct 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall