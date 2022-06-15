ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Yellowstone faces 'INDEFINITE' closure after once-in-thousand year flooding forced a state of emergency and destroyed roads, bridges and homes and even the course of two rivers

By Alex Oliveira For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Yellowstone National Park could be closed 'indefinitely' as devastating flooding continues to ravage the towns, roads, and bridges along the Yellowstone River.

Park officials characterized the severe flooding tearing through the region as a once in a 'thousand-year event,' that could alter the course of the Yellowstone river and surrounding landscapes forever.

Officials say that the river's volume is flowing 20,000 cubic feet per second faster than the previous record measured in the 90s.

10,000 tourists were evacuated - including a dozen trapped campers who were rescued by helicopter - emptying the park completely of all visitors.

Officials warned on Tuesday that local drinking water has become unsafe, and to be on alert for displaced wildlife.

All entrances to the park were closed on Tuesday, and though park services say some southern roads may open in a week, they predicted that the northern roads will be closed through the fall.

Houses in surrounding communities have been flooded or washed away by streams that turned into raging rivers, roads have been carved away, and bridges have collapsed into the torrent.

The Governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte, declared a statewide disaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBUN4_0gBeLi6F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KYu4_0gBeLi6F00
A bridge near Gardiner, Montana, washed out by the massive flooding that has ravaged the Yellowstone National Park region
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANJCA_0gBeLi6F00
A house collapsing into the Rock Creek after historic flooding turned the creek into a raging river. Numerous houses have been washed away in the flooding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sIiS_0gBeLi6F00
Officials have characterized the unprecedented flooding as a once in a millennium occurrence. 'This isn't my words, but I've heard this is a thousand-year event,' said Cam Sholly, the superintendent of Yellowstone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnhg_0gBeLi6F00
Waters continued to flow heavily through the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, as the devastation continued throughout the national park region
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGdv3_0gBeLi6F00
'All park entrances and roads are temporarily closed due to extremely hazardous conditions from recent flooding,' reads a warning at the top of Yellowstone National Park's website, 'The backcountry is also closed at this time.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVGCu_0gBeLi6F00
The Yellowstone River seen tearing through the community on its banks in Billings, Montana, on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcgqX_0gBeLi6F00
Floodwater could still be seen surging through the landscape on Tuesday, as pictured above in Billings, Montana

'All park entrances and roads are temporarily closed due to extremely hazardous conditions from recent flooding,' reads a warning at the top of Yellowstone National Park's website, 'The backcountry is also closed at this time.'

In a statement issued Tuesday on its website, the park warned that its northern portion likely to remain closed for a 'substantial length of time,' citing the severe damages to vital infrastructures within the park.

The statement describes lengths of road that are 'completely gone,' and will require extensive time and effort to repair or rebuild entirely.

'It is probable that road sections in northern Yellowstone will not reopen this season due to the time required for repairs,' the update read.

The statement noted that roads in the southern section of the park appeared to be less damaged, and that authorities would be assessing that damage to determine when a reopening might be possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sP9Jp_0gBeLi6F00
A riverbank carved up by the raging floodwaters near Gardiner, Montana, on June 15. The waters were continuing to rage on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AE00q_0gBeLi6F00
A cameraman filming the location where a house previously stood before it was swept into the floodwaters in Gardiner, Montana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtkAF_0gBeLi6F00
Officials say that the river's volume is flowing 20,000 cubic feet per second faster than the previous record measured in the 90s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUGCh_0gBeLi6F00
People work to keep flooding at bay. Officials noted that the river's volumetric flow has shattered recorded records by a staggering level as of last weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Geo1e_0gBeLi6F00
10,000 tourists were evacuated - including a dozen trapped campers who were rescued by helicopter - emptying the park completely of all visitors

Officials have characterized the unprecedented flooding as a once in a millennium occurrence.

'This isn't my words, but I've heard this is a thousand-year event,' said Cam Sholly, the superintendent of Yellowstone.

Sholly noted that the river's volumetric flow has shattered recorded records by a staggering level as of last weekend.

'From what I understand, one of the highest cubic feet per second ratings for the Yellowstone River recorded in the '90s was at 31,000 CFS, and Sunday night we were at 51,000 CFS.'

Sholly also pointed out that historic weather events 'seem to be happening more and more frequently.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5Dmu_0gBeLi6F00
All entrances to the park were closed on Tuesday, and though park services say some southern roads may open in a week, they predicted that the northern roads will be closed through the fall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FDXn_0gBeLi6F00
Officials warned on Tuesday that local drinking water has become unsafe, and to be on alert for displaced wildlife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ywao_0gBeLi6F00
After declaring a statewide emergency on Tuesday, Montana Governor Gianforte said in a statement that rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains have brought 'severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services.'

All tourists were ordered out of the park, as rockslides rained down on roads, mudslides slid down valleys, and the raging river pulled landscapes, bridges and buildings alike into its torrent.

'It is just the scariest river ever,' Kate Gomez of Santa Fe, New Mexico, said Tuesday. 'Anything that falls into that river is gone.'

12 backpackers remained in the park's back-country after the closure, and were eventually evacuated by a Montana National Guard helicopter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y57l9_0gBeLi6F00
'I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities,' Montana Governor Gianforte said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCefN_0gBeLi6F00
The floods hit the park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors was ramping up. Park communities were just getting back on their feet after the pandemic 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpDNt_0gBeLi6F00
'It is just the scariest river ever,' Kate Gomez of Santa Fe, New Mexico, said Tuesday. 'Anything that falls into that river is gone.'

After declaring a statewide emergency on Tuesday, Gianforte said in a statement that rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains have brought 'severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services.'

'I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities,' he said.

The upheaval followed one of the region's wettest springs in many years and coincided with a sudden spike in summer temperatures that has hastened runoff of melting snow in the park's higher elevations from late-winter storms.

Videos shot by shocked locals and bystanders captured the devastating effects of the severe weather, including a home that was swept away by surging floodwaters on the banks of the Yellowstone River, a bridge collapse, and cars on a mountain pass narrowly being missed by falling rocks dislodged by the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPvrw_0gBeLi6F00
The Yellowstone River flowing through Gardiner, Montana, has been widened by the floodwaters that continue to rage through the region
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bb5Bp_0gBeLi6F00
A cabin in Stillwater Mine, Montana, that was washed away by the floodwaters that came raging through the region

In Red Lodge, Montana, a town of 2,100 that's a popular jumping-off point for a scenic, winding route into the Yellowstone, a creek running through town jumped its banks and swamped the main thoroughfare, leaving trout swimming in the street a day later under sunny skies.

Residents described a harrowing scene where the water went from a trickle to a torrent over just a few hours.

The water toppled telephone poles, knocked over fences and carved deep fissures in the ground through a neighborhood of hundreds of houses. The power was knocked out but restored by Tuesday, though there was still no running water in affected neighborhood.

The rains hit just as area hotels have filled up in recent weeks with summer tourists. More than 4 million visitors were tallied by the park last year. The wave of tourists doesn't abate until fall, and June is typically one of Yellowstone's busiest months.

Mark Taylor, owner and chief pilot of Rocky Mountain Rotors, said his company had airlifted about 40 paying customers over the past two days from Gardiner, including two women who were 'very pregnant.'

Taylor spoke as he ferried a family of four adults from Texas, who wanted to do some more sightseeing before heading home.

'I imagine they´re going to rent a car and they´re going to go check out some other parts of Montana - somewhere drier,' he said.

At a cabin in Gardiner, Parker Manning of Terre Haute, Indiana, got an up-close view of the roiling Yellowstone River floodwaters just outside his door. Entire trees and even a lone kayaker floated by.

In early evening, he shot video as the waters ate away at the opposite bank where a large brown house that had been home to park employees, who had evacuated, was precariously perched.

In a large cracking sound heard over the river's roar, the house tipped into the waters and was pulled into the current. Sholly said it floated 5 miles (8 kilometers) before sinking.

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone River#Yellowstone National Park#Montana#Millennium Park#Winter Storms
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Louisiana

Louisiana is a diverse state situated next to the Gulf of Mexico. Although Louisiana has rich uplands, it also has the alluvial region which was created by the Mississippi River. Within the alluvial region are many swamps and wetlands which are a perfect habitat for many different animals. Amongst these animals are alligators. Incredibly, there are around 2 million in the state of Louisiana alone – the largest population in the entire US. As alligators live in freshwater habitats, the wetland regions are a prime area for them to thrive. In fact, some thrive so well that they reach astonishing lengths! But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Louisiana!
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone River Flooding Sweeps Away Entire Bridge at Yellowstone National Park

While the flooding continues in Yellowstone National Park, more videos are surfacing that demonstrate the sheer force and damage of the water. Among the recent videos gaining traction online is one from bystander Ryan Schrope. The witness captured a bridge collapse with the power of the raging river below. Following the incident, he posted an incredible and terrifying video on his Instagram, which quickly caught a lot of attention.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

417K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy