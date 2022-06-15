ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students reimagine rancher’s 30-year-old cattle market prediction model

By Madelyn Ostendorf
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of students at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (SDSMT) have developed software to help farmers better predict the cattle market. The three students – Jordan Baumeister, Dustin Reff, and Trevor Borman – are computer science majors that used artificial intelligence and data science to create models...

