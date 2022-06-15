ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Congress passes bill to cap state taxes on fuel

 3 days ago

BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Lower House on Wednesday passed a bill creating a ceiling on state taxes levied on fuel and other items, which will now go to President Jair Bolsonaro to sign into law, as part...

