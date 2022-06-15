ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George

Baby ‘murdered by parents days after hospital discharge despite concerns for mother’s temper’

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A 10-week-old girl was murdered by her parents days after being discharged from hospital despite concerns from medical staff, a court has heard.

Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.

She was discharged into her parents’ care just six days earlier despite the opposition of hospital staff over concerns about the mother’s anger problems and her lack of bond with the child, Wood Green Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Giving evidence, midwife Deborah Hodge confirmed she had written in a report: “Mum was very open about the fact that she gets angry very easily.

“And it was causing a concern as to how she would manage if it was Lily-Mai who had perhaps caused the trigger,” she added.

The court also heard it was noted by staff that Saint George “hates the noises Lily-Mai makes and wishes she would cry instead of groaning”.

Ms Hodge also told the court the parents visited Lily-Mai in hospital less than would be expected, the mother was noted to have met her needs before those of the child, and the couple appeared to be lagging behind in their knowledge of how to look after her.

The midwife said: “There were several concerns but at this point my peak concern was the lack of connection that she had and the bonding.”

Barnet Hospital staff held a “professionals meeting” with all those dealing with the parents present on 16 January, at which midwife Marie Creighton expressed “grave concerns”.

In a statement read to the court, she said: “A social worker did in fact attend, she was a tall lady with short hair, she sauntered in with a miserable look on her face, she said everything was fine and did not understand why she was called into the meeting, ‘why are we even discussing her’,” she said.

Ms Creighton said the social worker “displayed a generally disinterested attitude” but her attitude changed following the discussion.

Lily-Mai was discharged following a second meeting on 22 January, when medical staff were said to have again expressed concerns about future neglect.

The court heard on Tuesday that Haringey social worker Theresa Ferguson told the couple Lily-Mai would have to go into a residential unit about four or five hours before Saint George made a 999 call on the night of 31 January 2018.

Lily-Mai was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse but died two days later on 2 February after being transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital, said prosecutor Sally O’Neill QC.

Saint George, of Enfield, north London , and Hurrell, of Alvaston, Derby, are on trial, where both deny murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing a death and child cruelty.

The trial continues.

Additional reporting by Press Association

