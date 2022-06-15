ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Electronic-sniffing dog helps in pedophilia arrest in Mexico

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lC9jy_0gBe65JF00

An unusual alliance of international activist groups, Mexican prosecutors and a dog trained to sniff out memory devices joined forces this month to catch a high-profile suspected pedophile in Mexico City.

First, Free a Girl, a Netherlands-based group that fights human trafficking, tipped off activists at the U.S.-based Operation Underground Railroad that Jason Maatman, a Dutch man who openly advocated sex with children, had gone to Mexico after fleeing pending court cases in the Netherlands .

Maatman apparently thought loose Mexican law enforcement would allow him to operate freely in Mexico City , a sprawling metropolis of 21 million where most crimes go unpunished.

But he didn’t count on Hidu, a recent graduate of a dog academy that teaches canines to sniff out triphenylphosphine oxide, or TPPO, a chemical coating used in electronic devices like flash drives and memory cards.

“Three weeks ago, we learned that Nelson M. seemed to be active in Mexico, and was a serious danger to children,” said Evelien Hölsken, the director of Free a Girl. She said the group contacted Underground Railroad “and asked if they could start an investigation.”

Maatman was apparently so sure of himself he talked openly about his activities on the internet. But Mexican prosecutors were ready to work with the nongovernmental organizations.

Operation Underground Railroad, or OUR, quickly set up a plan to lure Maatman into a trap, using the chat rooms and social media spaces he was active on.

“We were able to confirm he was in Mexico and then talking to him in just different chat rooms. He said, ‘I’m in a really kind of dangerous rundown area. I don’t want to give you my address. I don’t want you guys to come see me, but you can come meet me at a gas station’,” said Matt Osborne, OUR director of global operations.

Mexico City prosecution detectives were waiting when Maatman showed up at a bus station — near a gas station — on the edge of the city’s main park on June 5.

Prosecutor Ernestina Godoy said Maatman was found to have a pistol and several doses of cocaine in his possession.

Maatman is being held at a Mexico City prison on charges of human trafficking and drug and weapons possession. He does not have an attorney of record nor could he be reached for comment.

“Our understanding was that he was entertaining offers from other people who wanted to go into business with him,” apparently to sell or monetize a trove of sexually explicit material involving young children, Osborne said. “He was talking that he needed money.”

The problem was that he has caught at a bus stop — not at his home — and nobody knew were he was living. Nobody knew where he could have stashed any child porn, which is usually held in digital form.

City prosecutors used a network of street surveillance cameras to trace Maatman's movements back to a dingy apartment he was renting on the city's rough east side. Tall and with reddish hair, the Dutchman stood out in that area.

Once police obtained a search warrant, that is where Hidu came in; a black lab, he had been trained by Todd Jordan at his Jordan Detection K9 academy in Indianapolis , Indiana.

TPPO is a chemical used in small, solid-state memory devices to avoid overheating. There is just enough of its distinctive odor for dogs to locate it.

Jordan started out by training “accelerant detection” dogs, to look for evidence in possible arson cases in which an accelerant — things like gasoline — may have been used to start a blaze.

But the electronics detection dogs he's trained — now 83 and counting — have come to be more in demand because criminals now use flash drives to store everything from contacts to cryptocurrencies used in drug deals.

“I think the electronics dogs have now surpassed the accelerant canines because of just the need of them, and just because of the way the world is right now,” said Jordan. “These dogs, I mean just everybody, every internet crimes task force could use one of these.”

Hidu was brand new at the work; he had graduated just two weeks before and this was his first case — In fact, it was the first overseas case that any of Jordan's dogs had handled.

Operation Underground Railroad flew Hidu and his handler to Mexico City, where prosecutors were about to search the apartment.

“My understanding is there was a cellphone hidden in a laundry basket with just rancid total terrible laundry, you know, dirty clothes in one corner that no one would go into,” Osborne said. “The dog found that phone.”

Hidu found more child porn material taped to a wall beneath a painting, Osborne said. “The dog sniffed out a couple of the hard drives in a few places in his apartment that were difficult for humans to find, but the dog sniffed it out.”

Prosecutors said the drives and devices contained about 4 terabytes of child porn images.

Godoy, the prosecutor, credited Operation Underground Railroad and Hidu for their help in the bust.

“The message is clear for those who prey on a girl, a boy or an adolescent: In Mexico City there will be no room for impunity, and those that hurt or target them will be found, tried and sentenced,” Godoy said.

But questions remained. “Why was he (Maatman) not placed on an international wanted list?" by Dutch authorities, Hölsken said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pregnant 22-year-old woman found beheaded in garbage bin: ‘Beyond reprehensible’

An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing pair

A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, closing out 10 days of suspense as teams searched for the missing pair. Authorities said Wednesday night without giving any details that they expected more arrests would be made soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5.At a news conference in the Amazon city of Manaus, a federal police investigator said the man who had been the prime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Netflix: Two actors from The Chosen One die in Mexico car crash

Two actors who are set to appear in a brand new Netflix show have been killed in a car accident.The cast members were filming The Chosen One, an adaptation of the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, when the crash occurred on Thursday (16 June).According to reports, the van they were in crashed near Mulegé, which is on the Baja California Sur.Local media said the vehicle flipped in a desert area and killed two actors, who the Baja California Department of Culture named as Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.The accident left six other...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Osborne
Person
Todd Jordan
The Independent

Father arrested for allegedly drowning his three children left chilling note for wife

An Illinois father who allegedly drowned his three children left their mother a note that read “‘If I can’t have them neither can you”, say authorities.Jason Karels, 35, is accused of killing the children, all under the age of five, in a bathtub at his home when they visited him over the weekend.He is accused of murdering the youngsters, aged two, three and five, before trying to kill himself and then leading police on a chase across the Chicago area before he crashed his car.Mr Karels told police officers that he was responsible for the death of his three children,...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Two white men arrested for ‘launching rock at Black teen’s car’ in attack caught on video

Two white men in Florida have been arrested for allegedly launching a rock into a Black teen’s car while he was visiting friends in their suburban neighbourhood, according to authorities.Donald Eugene Corsi, 52, and Howard Oral Hughes, 61, were arrested on Wednesday for an incident that took place on Tuesday in Sanford, Seminole County court records show. The suburban city, located about a half hour drive outside of Orlando, is also the same location where Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old Black boy, was fatally gunned down by George Zimmerman more than a decade ago.According to the county records and social media...
SANFORD, FL
The Independent

Mass shooting at Ohio cooling center as residents shelter from heatwave

One person was killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting outside a community center being used as a cooling facility in Columbus, Ohio, according to police.Officials say that officers were called to Glenwood Community Center around 5pm on Wednesday when violence broke out.Witnesses say shots were fired during an argument in a parking lot near the facility’s pool.“Tragically, when arguments turn to violence, violence turns to using weapons, this is what you have,” Columbus assistant police chief LaShanna Potts said on Wednesday.Two victims were found in the parking lot and a third was located by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedophilia#Detection Dog#Mexican#Dutch#Underground Railroad
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect said ‘sorry’ to white victim and spared his life before hunting for more Black people

The white supremacist accused of murdering 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store apologised to a white victim and spared his life before hunting for more Black victims to kill, federal prosecutors have revealed.During the 14 May massacre at the Tops Friendly Market, accused gunman Payton Gendron turned and aimed his assault rifle at a white male store employee who had already been shot in the leg and injured during the attack, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.But instead of shooting and killing the white man, the 18-year-old gunman said “sorry” to...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in church shooting; suspect detained

A lone suspect fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church near one of Alabama's major cities Thursday evening, fatally wounding two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody, authorities said.The attack occurred at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, Police Capt. Shane Ware said. He said officers rushed to the chuch after dispatchers received a call reporting an active shooter at the church at 6:22 p.m.“From what we've gathered from the circumstances of this evening, a lone suspect entered a small church group meeting and began shooting. Three...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Independent

Italian surgeon once hailed for pioneering windpipe surgery found guilty of bodily harm during operation

A disgraced Italian doctor who won global praise for pioneering windpipe surgery has been convicted by a Swedish court for causing bodily harm during an operation.Paolo Macchiarini, who was hailed in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world’s first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells, was given a suspended sentence by a court in Sweden where he was a surgeon.But his work was called into question after three patients he treated with the trachea transplants subsequently died, reported the BBC.Prosecutors claimed the operations constituted assault or bodily harm due to negligence on the part of Macchiarini.The court cleared him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chilling jail call captures disgraced scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he’s ‘allegedly done illegal stuff’

Chilling audio has captured disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he has “allegedly done illegal stuff” in a jailhouse phone call with his surviving son – one year on from the still-unsolved double murder of his wife and son.In the phone call, part of a trove of jailhouse calls obtained by The State, Mr Murdaugh is heard speaking to his adult son Buster Murdaugh from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he has been holed up since October on a string of financial fraud charges.Buster is heard acknowledging that his father has done “illegal...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Place
Mexico City
Country
Netherlands
BET

Missing Honduran Refugee Grandmother Found In The Bronx

There’s a happy ending for the family of a missing grandmother who has a mental illness. Margarita Bernardez, a Honduran refugee who doesn’t speak English and suffers from schizophrenia, was found Thursday (June 16) in the Bronx, N.Y. after she went missing on May 31, CBS New York reports. The 68-year-old is recovering at a local hospital.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Grandmother who just arrived in U.S. goes missing in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A family in search of a better future was granted entry into the United States, only to find agony.They were staying at separate family shelters while applying for refugee status when their elderly relative was misplaced by staff workers.Margareta Bernadez has now been missing for eight days.CBS2's Astrid Martinez has more on the family's desperate search for their loved one.Maidy, her husband, children, and mother-in-law fled their homeland of Honduras to escape threats of violence. They recently arrived in the U.S. in search of peace.Instead, they're living a nightmare.Fighting back tears, Maidy asked CBS2 not to show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

700K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy