Huge Alligator Charges At Florida Man In Terrifying Video

A Florida man got the scare of his life after a massive alligator lunged at him in a shocking video. Foster Thorbjornsen shared the footage on Facebook Tuesday (June 14) while he was visiting John S. Taylor Park in Largo -- the same place where a man was found dead in gator-infested waters .

"He was the biggest alligator I have seen in the wild," Thorbjornsen wrote, adding that the scaly predator looked 8 to 10 feet long. "I stopped to take close-up pictures of him with my zoom lens, while he stared back at me with cold dark menacing eyes."

CHARGED AT BY A BULL GATOR: While walking in a park yesterday near my home in Seminole, Florida, I saw a large...

While he was taking a moment to check his camera, that's when the alligator lunged out of the water and charged at the man. Thorbjornsen says the gator was 20 feet away from the shore but stopped when it was "almost completely out of the water."

"The timing of his charge was deliberate. He waited for me to turn and look away," the Seminole man recounts. "It was nerve-wracking and intense."

Despite the heart-stopping moment, Thorbjornsen kept taking photos of the alligator. He did mention the case of the man who was killed while searching for frisbees in the waters, but authorities haven't confirmed whether alligators are the culprit .

"This is a park frequented by families with small children who often go to the water's edge," Thorbjornsen writes. "Definitely not the ideal place for a large, aggressive, territorial bull gator."

June is the last month for alligator mating season, so expect them to be more active and aggressive until it ends.