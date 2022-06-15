ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYI Y100

Huge Alligator Charges At Florida Man In Terrifying Video

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwLOo_0gBe3s8s00
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man got the scare of his life after a massive alligator lunged at him in a shocking video. Foster Thorbjornsen shared the footage on Facebook Tuesday (June 14) while he was visiting John S. Taylor Park in Largo -- the same place where a man was found dead in gator-infested waters .

"He was the biggest alligator I have seen in the wild," Thorbjornsen wrote, adding that the scaly predator looked 8 to 10 feet long. "I stopped to take close-up pictures of him with my zoom lens, while he stared back at me with cold dark menacing eyes."

CHARGED AT BY A BULL GATOR: While walking in a park yesterday near my home in Seminole, Florida, I saw a large...

Posted by Foster Thorbjornsen on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

While he was taking a moment to check his camera, that's when the alligator lunged out of the water and charged at the man. Thorbjornsen says the gator was 20 feet away from the shore but stopped when it was "almost completely out of the water."

"The timing of his charge was deliberate. He waited for me to turn and look away," the Seminole man recounts. "It was nerve-wracking and intense."

Despite the heart-stopping moment, Thorbjornsen kept taking photos of the alligator. He did mention the case of the man who was killed while searching for frisbees in the waters, but authorities haven't confirmed whether alligators are the culprit .

"This is a park frequented by families with small children who often go to the water's edge," Thorbjornsen writes. "Definitely not the ideal place for a large, aggressive, territorial bull gator."

June is the last month for alligator mating season, so expect them to be more active and aggressive until it ends.

Comments / 8

April Donachy
2d ago

Floridia native here....keep your children away from the water's edge. Simple as that. If you're going to live in FL, respect who you are sharing the land with

Reply
3
Related
10NEWS

Family moving to Florida loses belongings after moving truck gets stolen

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Predator#Seminole
People

Woman Saves Girls from Alleged Kidnapper After He Followed Them Into Fla. Church: Police

A Florida woman helped save two girls from an alleged kidnapper after he walked into a church with the victims. David Daniels of Brandon, Fla., was arrested on two counts of child abuse and two counts of false imprisonment in connection with attempting to kidnap the children. Daniels is currently still in jail on a $104,000 bond as of Wednesday evening, according to arrest records.
BRANDON, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Massive alligator charges at man at Florida park

LARGO, Fla. - A Florida man says a large alligator lunged out of the water and charged at him while visiting the same park where a man recently died in the lake inhabited by gators. Foster Thorbjornsen told FOX 35 News he was walking at John S. Taylor Park in...
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco deputies release video they say shows boat being stolen

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office says it is searching for two thieves who stole a boat from a business on Bartelt Road in Holiday. According to law enforcement, two people in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe removed the 1999 UMA Seasport boat, which was later recovered near the intersection of Flora Avenue and Boardwalk Street.
HOLIDAY, FL
wengradio.com

Sarasota Couple Arrested For Drug Trafficking

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after a residential search warrant revealed trafficking amounts of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, and weapons. On Thursday, June 9, as part of an ongoing joint operation with the DEA, SIS detectives assisted with executing a search warrant at the home...
SARASOTA, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy