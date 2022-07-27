How to watch Love Island UK 2022 for free and online

Love Island UK 2022 details

Love Island UK airs at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET on Sundays through Fridays, taking Saturdays off on ITV2. It's also available to stream via ITV Hub and Hulu.

Trust us, you'll want to know how to watch Love Island UK 2022 this week because things are really heating up now as we enter the final stretch. The finale of Love Island UK 2022 is just days away (it's set for Monday, August 1), and now is your last chance to enjoy television's hottest reality show before the torturous wait for next year's iteration begins.

Love Island UK 2022 is nearly over but we've got all the details on how to watch Love Island UK 2022 from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for FREE.

To make sure you don’t miss a minute, here’s everything you need to know about watching Love Island UK 2022 online — as well as what happened last night.

Love Island UK 2022 is available to watch for free in the U.K. The show airs on ITV2 and streams on the ITV Hub . You will, however, also need a valid UK TV license in order to watch.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services. Read on and we'll explain.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the show.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 around the world

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in the US

American fans might find it a little bit tricky to watch Love Island UK 2022 online. The previous seven seasons of the reality TV show can currently be streamed via Hulu, but the latest seasons won't hit the service until Tuesday, June 21.

It's been confirmed on this date the premiere episode will be available to stream, but there have been no further details as to when other episodes will hit the service. Hulu may release new episodes daily (as it did in 2021) or it could release them in small batches. We'll update this article once we have more information.

Meanwhile, if you're a Brit abroad in the U.S., and have a valid TV license, you can still watch Love Island UK 2022 for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in the UK

As you would expect, watching Love Island UK 2022 in the U.K. is easy and free on ITV2 or you can stream episodes via ITV Hub . The new season started on Monday, June 6 at 9 p.m. BST and is currently ongoing.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still watch Love Island UK 2022 live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in Australia

Aussies can watch Love Island UK 2022 via on-demand service 9Now . New episodes drop daily at 6 p.m. AEST and even better you can catch up on the entire series to date for free.

Plus, every single previous season of Love Island UK and Love Island Australia are currently available on the streaming service as well. The Aussie version of the show is arguably even more dramatic than its U.K. counterpart and is essential viewing for Love Island fanatics.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN , to watch all the action on your 9Now account, as if you were back home.

What happened last night on Love Island UK 2022?

Last night's Love Island saw a steamy air hostess challenge cause a serious rift in one of this year's strongest couples: Luca and Gemma.

After Gemma playfully licked Adam Collard's chest during the challenge, Luca got the hump and the pair ended up not on speaking terms. The 23-year-old would later claim he wasn't in a mood, but it was pretty clear he wasn't impressed with Gemma's actions even though they were clearly harmless.

Just as things were starting to settle down again the villa was rocked by the arrival of a text informing the Islanders that the public have been voting for their favorite couples and three pairings are now at risk: Dami and Indiyah, Paige and Adam and Danica and Jamie.

Love Island UK 2022 cast and Instagram handles

Love Island UK 2022 couples

Indiyah and Dami

Tasha and Andrew

Luca and Gemma

Paige and Adam

Ekin-Su and Davide

