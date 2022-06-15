ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Wu-Tang's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon rap the hardest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles song ever

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fL3K_0gBdyt6G00

It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for.

Listen to Wu-Tang Clan and more on Audacy’s East Coast Rap

The Wu-Tang Clan and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have finally come together as Ghostface Killah and Raekwon have contributed a new song that’ll appear in the video game Shredder’s Revenge .

Titled “We Ain’t Come to Lose,” the song was composed by Tee Lopes and sounds straight out of the 36 Chambers era. The duo drops plenty of TMNT references throughout the song as Ghostface raps “Shredder, I crossed the line like a letter / Smash all of you turtles, put you back together.”

Later on, Raekwon naturally raps about the turtles’ favorite food, “Got the city on the siege and they holdin’ the fort/ Got extra large pizza boxes all on the floor.”

Ghostface, Raekwon, and the rest of Wu-Tang are set to hit the road alongside Nas this summer for the 25-date New York State of Mind tour. The tour kicks off at the end of August in St. Louis, MO and wraps up in Los Angeles, CA on October 4th with stops scheduled in Toronto, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, and more.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Check out a full list of dates and purchase tickets here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Ghostface Killah & Raekwon – “We Ain’t Came To Lose”

If you were a kid in the ’90s, then there’s a very good chance that the Wu-Tang Clan and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games were both important to your development as a human being. Today, both of those things have come together. The new game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is an old-school beat-’em-up that was directly inspired by the Ninja Turtles arcade games of the late ’80s and early ’90s. I spent a lot of quarters on those things, and that was money well-spent. Today, we get to hear Wu-Tang legends Ghostface Killah and Raekwon rapping about Ninja Turtles on a new song that’ll appear on the game soundtrack.
VIDEO GAMES
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Sends Message To Fans From Behind Bars At Hot 97 Summer Jam

East Rutherford, NJ – Young Thug’s recent RICO arrest means he was unable to make his scheduled appearance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 on Sunday (June 12), but the Atlanta rapper’s presence could still be felt inside MetLife Stadium. Before the night’s main act, Fivio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelsey Nicole Says Megan Thee Stallion "LIED" About Her Accepting Bribe From Tory Lanez

Once again, Kelsey Nicole has stepped forward to defend herself against rumors. The former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the many factors at the center of the July 2020 shooting involving the rapper and Tory Lanez. As the second anniversary of the incident nears, Megan sat down with Rolling Stone to detail the events, including what she alleged happened following the shooting. Megan has openly accused Lanez, her former friend, of shooting her in the foot during an argument or altercation, and Kelsey was said to have been at the scene, as well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Ghostface Killah
Person
Raekwon
Stereogum

Young Thug Makes Statement From Jail At Hot 97 Summer Jam

Yesterday, the New York radio station Hot 97 held its annual Summer Jam concert, a big event on the rap calendar in any year, at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. At every Summer Jam, the big questions are what the weather will do — it almost always rains — and which surprise guests will show up. The weather apparently mostly cooperated yesterday, and a couple of big stars did make surprise appearances. This year, though, the bigger question was which of the announced performers would be able to show up, since so many of them are currently facing legal challenges.
CELEBRITIES
BET

First Look: Megan Thee Stallion Joins the Cast of ‘P-Valley’

Things are about to get savage for all the hotties up at the Pynk!. According to EW, rapper, entrepreneur, Grammy winner, and college graduate Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her brand of charisma and cool to the cast of P-Valley. Known as a twerk aficionado, Meg will play a character...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredder S Revenge#Tmnt#Kidkatanarec#2022 Ghostface
HipHopDX.com

Hologram Of Notorious B.I.G. At Brooklyn Chop House Has The Internet Stressed Out

An eerily realistic hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. debuted at Brooklyn Chop House in Brooklyn, New York this weekend, and so far rap fans don’t really know how to feel. The hologram was created by Proto Inc., a “holoportation” company that allows figures to “beam” themselves to a location where they can’t physically be present. Diddy serves as an advisor to the startup according to Black Enterprise, so it’s likely he had a hand in developing the Biggie hologram, which has the internet stressed out.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

Chief Keef Turns His Lamborghini Into 'Scooby-Doo' Mystery Machine

Chief Keef must be a huge fan of Scooby-Doo. Sosa took to Instagram earlier this week to show off his Lamborghini Urus, but now the luxury SUV is wrapped to look exactly like the Mystery Machine. According to AutoEvolution, the famous West Coast Customs is behind the wrap job. Down...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy