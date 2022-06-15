Wu-Tang's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon rap the hardest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles song ever

It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for.

Listen to Wu-Tang Clan and more on Audacy’s East Coast Rap

The Wu-Tang Clan and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have finally come together as Ghostface Killah and Raekwon have contributed a new song that’ll appear in the video game Shredder’s Revenge .

Titled “We Ain’t Come to Lose,” the song was composed by Tee Lopes and sounds straight out of the 36 Chambers era. The duo drops plenty of TMNT references throughout the song as Ghostface raps “Shredder, I crossed the line like a letter / Smash all of you turtles, put you back together.”

Later on, Raekwon naturally raps about the turtles’ favorite food, “Got the city on the siege and they holdin’ the fort/ Got extra large pizza boxes all on the floor.”

Ghostface, Raekwon, and the rest of Wu-Tang are set to hit the road alongside Nas this summer for the 25-date New York State of Mind tour. The tour kicks off at the end of August in St. Louis, MO and wraps up in Los Angeles, CA on October 4th with stops scheduled in Toronto, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, and more.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Check out a full list of dates and purchase tickets here .

