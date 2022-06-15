ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford recalls over 2.9 million vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lr4ma_0gBdx8Av00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

Microsoft pulls the plug on Internet Explorer

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Erie woman sent to hospital in overnight crash

A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight. Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd. Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power. The driver was taken […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man, 18, charged with killing grandmother, police say

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police in Warren County have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing his grandmother. According to the Warren Police Department, 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth was found dead outside of her home on Fourth Avenue on June 15. She had been reported missing to the Warren Police Department back on June 14, and was last seen […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Cars
YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie and surrounding counties

JET 24/FOX 66 meteorologists are live now talking severe thunderstorms moving through Erie County. Gusts up to 60 mph are expected and quarter-sized hail could fall in some areas. Other counties under a severe thunderstorm warning include: Ashtabula County Chautauqua County Crawford County Warren County A tornado watch has been issued for Chautauqua County, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Suspects wanted in multiple robberies arrested

Two suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of two North East banks are now in custody. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after a 50-mile high-speed chase. The individuals are believed to be responsible for 15 bank robberies in four states, including a Key Bank and a Widget Financial Credit Union […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Storm cause major damage in Tidioute

June 16th fast-moving storm caused major damage to one borough in Warren County. Several trees falling near building, onto cars, and blocking the road in Tidioute. Trees also landed on wires, which caused some power outages in the area. Tidioute is one of many places cleaning up after the afternoon storm. There is no word […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Recall#Transit Connect#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Multiple roadways closed/restricted due to storm damage in Tidioute area

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennDOT announced on June 17 that several roads in Warren and Forest Counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were downed by the storms that hit the Tidioute area. Below are the roadways that are closed or restricted: Forest County: Blue Jay Road (Route 1003) – Restricted Watson Farm […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
YourErie

One injured after car rolls onto side in Fairview Twp.

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, PA – One person was injured in a one-car accident early Thursday morning. Crews from Lake Shore Fire Department, Fairview Fire and Rescue and West County Paramedics were dispatched to a one-car accident at Route 5 and Manchester Road around 4:45 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – School shootings in Columbine, Newtown, and Sandy Hook didn’t push the meter for school safety, but after Parkland lawmakers in Pennsylvania created a multi-million dollar school safety grant program. The program has devoted $300 million to school safety, but lawmakers want to make sure schools are spending the money appropriately. “That […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Multiple trees down in Union City due to storms

Thursday, June 16 started in the midst of a heat wave, which fueled storms that left a trail of weather-related damage. Emergency crews responded to calls of multiple trees down on S. Main St. in Union City. There were uprooted trees and large branches apparently broken off by high winds. Penelec crews were also on […]
UNION CITY, PA
YourErie

Morning house fire sends three people to the hospital

Update: Fire was reported out by 11:25 a.m. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Fire Department responded to a major house fire on Saturday morning. Calls came in around 9:50 a.m. for a house fire on East 13th Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the rear of the house, and heavy fire under […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

8 Philadelphia city employees charged with PUA fraud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges have been filed against eight City of Philadelphia employees related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, eight individuals allegedly conspired to illegally obtain PUA funds in excess of $300,000. “These arrests are an important reminder that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Erie and PA remind residents of dog license laws

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania and the City of Erie are reminding pet owners that dogs must be licensed. The requirement goes back to Act 225 of 1982 which states: “… on or before January 1 of each year, the owner of any dog, three months of age or older, except as hereinafter provided, shall apply to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Is it time to arm teachers in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest gun violence in schools has prompted reviews around the country demanding gun law reform. Some states, like Ohio, are giving school employees easier access to carry guns in schools, which supporters say can be a line of legitimate defense in a live shooter scenario. Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano also has introduced […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy