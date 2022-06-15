ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

Indiana man captures incredible video of house falling into Yellowstone River

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

GARDINER, Mont. — After more than 10,000 people were forced out of Yellowstone Park due to historic flooding , an Indiana man was there to witness an incredible sight as an entire house toppled into the churning waters of the Yellowstone River.

Parker Manning is from Terre Haute and was staying in a cabin in Gardiner, Montana when he recorded the incident on Monday night, he told The Associated Press.

The house was largely intact as it hit the water and floated downstream.

Park officials warn Yellowstone flooding could be ‘thousand-year event’

“We started seeing entire trees floating down the river, debris,” Manning told The Associated Press. “Saw one crazy single kayaker coming down through, which was kind of insane.”

Manning is one of a handful of people still stranded near Yellowstone.

FOX59 has reached out to him and and is waiting to hear back on his situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

