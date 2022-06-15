Latest wave of free acts at Indiana State Fair: Travis Tritt, Jesse McCartney

This weekend is Juneteenth, and there are many different events going on to celebrate it in central Indiana. Juneteenth Parade and Festival – Indy Juneteenth Inc. is putting on its fifth annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at White River State Park on June 18. To kick off the celebration, the parade will highlight local businesses and community organizations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Later the same day, the festival will bring people together for live music, food trucks, DJs, games and more.

