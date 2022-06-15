ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Latest wave of free acts at Indiana State Fair: Travis Tritt, Jesse McCartney

By Izzy Karpinski
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CR7Xb_0gBduxCe00

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest round of Indiana State Fair performers has been announced!

Pop singer Jesse McCartney and country music star Travis Tritt are joining the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

They join previously announced acts like Kansas, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Trace Adkins.

More Indiana State Fair acts announced: Trace Adkins, KC and The Sunshine Band

The concerts are free with paid fair admission, and seating is first-come, first-served.

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performance schedule:

  • Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)
  • Jesse McCartney – Saturday, July 30
  • We The Kingdom – Sunday, July 31
  • Chaka Khan – Wednesday, August 3
  • Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) – Thursday, August 4
  • Travis Tritt – Friday, August 5
  • The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Saturday, August 6
  • Trace Adkins – Wednesday, August 10
  • Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters) – Thursday, August 11
  • KC & The Sunshine Band – Friday, August 12
  • El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) – Saturday, August 13
  • Zach Williams – Sunday, August 14
  • Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV,  The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 17
  • Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp) – Thursday, August 18
  • Carly Pearce – Friday, August 19
  • Vixen & Autograph – Saturday, August 20
  • Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond – Sunday, August 21

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21. This year’s theme is “ Fun at the Speed of Summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Music Acts Announced for State Fair

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Fair released its third wave of free concerts that will happen later this summer. The new acts announced include pop singer Jesse McCartney, country music singer Travis Tritt, along with 80s rockers Vixen and Autograph. There will also be tribute bands performing the music of...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana State Fair adds more performers to free stage lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair has announced several new concerts set to hit the Hoosier Lottery Free stage this July and August. A series of “Tribute Thursday” concerts featuring tribute bands performing classic hits from Jimmy Buffett, Foo Fighters, and John Mellencamp are also on the calendar:
cbs4indy.com

Central Indiana Juneteenth events

This weekend is Juneteenth, and there are many different events going on to celebrate it in central Indiana. Juneteenth Parade and Festival – Indy Juneteenth Inc. is putting on its fifth annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at White River State Park on June 18. To kick off the celebration, the parade will highlight local businesses and community organizations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Later the same day, the festival will bring people together for live music, food trucks, DJs, games and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana’s best boxers spar in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some of Indiana’s best boxers got to prove themselves at the Golden Gloves in May and bring home some bling. With 9 boxers participating, XFit Boxing placed first in four championship fights and runner-up in four.  They also received the second place team trophy and an “Outstanding Boxer of the Year” […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Kansas State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Entertainment
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man arrested in Nebraska after being found with missing Indiana teen

A 20-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Nebraska earlier this week after he was found with a missing teenager from Indiana, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The agency learned on Wednesday that the 13-year-old girl could be traveling through Nebraska with a man in a Ford F-150. The vehicle was located shortly after on westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney, the state patrol said.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Fred Hammond
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Jesse Mccartney
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State universities plan to create and educate with grant money

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Oakland City University and the University of Evansville received $25,000 grants from Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) for creative, start-up projects. One university will create but both will educate. Oakland City will use the grant to create a year-long, once-a-month after school program. The program will be a LEGO-based STEAM (Science, technology, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
casscountyonline.com

FSSA encourages Hoosiers to participate in survey to measure addiction treatment, recovery resources in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of the Recovery Capital Index, designed to measure the sum of resources necessary for an individual to initiate and sustain recovery from addiction and to help track the overall recovery capital of the state and communities.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Illinois has one of the lowest rates of single-father families

(LendingTree.com) – A new study from LendingTree looks at the number of single fathers who live with their children compared to single-mother families, parents living with unmarried partners and parents who live with spouses. According to analysis of U.S. Census Bureau 2020 American Community Survey microdata, Nevada has the largest rate of single-father families at […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Indiana State Fair#Kc The Sunshine Band#Del Estado De Indiana#Radio Latina#The Association
WIBC.com

The Heat, The Animals and Bats in Indiana

STATE WIDE–You’ve been hearing that dogs and other domestic pets don’t do well if they’re left out in the heat. You might be wondering about wild animals. They have to modify their own behavior to survive, said Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources Mammologist Brad Westrich. “If...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Lawmaker to reintroduce bill allowing Hoosiers to indicate disabilities on ID

INDIANAPOLIS – Some law enforcement agencies are working to better communicate with Hoosiers who have disabilities. And some state lawmakers want to join those efforts. Emergency communication boards are now located inside every vehicle with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They were donated by the Autism Society of Indiana to help deputies communicate with Hoosiers who […]
INDIANA STATE
wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
KSNB Local4

NSP troopers locate missing Indiana girl near Kearney, Colorado man arrested

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have located a missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana and arrested a Colorado man following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, NSP was notified by the Lafayette, Indiana Police Department that the missing girl was believed to be...
KEARNEY, NE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy