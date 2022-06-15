ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford recalls over 2.9 million vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496kMA_0gBdutfk00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

Tampons are getting more expensive and harder to find. Why?

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Ford Recalls 3 Million Vehicles for Transmission-Related Rollaways

Cars share a variety of components that you may not necessarily expect, which is why a single part failure can end up creating a recall that spans a wide swath of models, as is the case with Ford's latest recall. Ford this week issued a recall for approximately 3 million...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Recall#Transit Connect#Nexstar Media Inc
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Report: 50 Million U.S. Cars Still Subject to Recalls

The latest data from Carfax has indicated that roughly 50 million U.S. vehicles presumed to still be in operation still have outstanding recalls that have yet to be addressed. Though the good news is that this represents a 6 percent decline from 2021 and a meaningful 19 percent drop against 2017.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

1.4 million electric panels recalled due to burn and fire risks

Schneider Electric USA is recalling 1.4 million circuit-breaker boxes sold at home improvement and hardware stores nationwide because they can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.The recall involves Square D QO Plug-On Neutral Load Centers installed in homes, recreational vehicles and commercial establishments, including restaurants, manufacturing plants and warehouses, the company stated in a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission. Lexington, Kentucky-based Schneider has received one report of a loose wire, it said.The recalled equipment was sold online and across the U.S. at stores including Home Depot, Lowe's and Menards from February 2020 through January 2022. The...
INDUSTRY
WANE 15

Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Autoweek.com

1968 Ford F-100 Is Junkyard Treasure

Pickup trucks, even very old ones, remain useful for decades after their car brethren get crushed and shredded. Even so, the needs of pickup drivers change, and a truck that seemed good enough for the work of 15 or 20 years back now feels intolerably underpowered and cramped. Here is such a truck: a 1968 Ford F-100 in a yard next to Pikes Peak. It wasn't very rusty when it came to this place (junkyard shoppers have already made off with the doors and fenders), but it just couldn't meet the pickup needs of 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Dropped Silverado 5.3-L V8: The Problems Owners Report

The Chevy Silverado 5.3-liter V8 was dropped for the 2022 model year. The venerable V8 has been around for a long time, but this latest version has had some issues we look at. The post Chevy Dropped Silverado 5.3-L V8: The Problems Owners Report appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WANE 15

Thompson ready to rock for Toledo Rockets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nicholas Thompson is taking his talents to Toledo, as the Bishop Luers senior-to-be verbally committed to the Rockets on Sunday. Thompson picked Toledo over his other finalist, the Miami RedHawks. He also had scholarship offers from Army, Navy, Ball State, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan among others. The […]
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Mail

Lack of sunshine and wind is blamed as electricity market is SUSPENDED in unprecedented action as prices soar and mass blackouts loom due to freezing winter conditions

The entire national electricity market has been suspended for the first time ever in a bid to avoid mass blackouts after prices soared during freezing winter weather. The Australian Energy Market Operator has temporarily suspended the spot market in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria. The operator blamed planned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy