ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker’s campaign acknowledges second son after report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycKib_0gBduruI00

( The Hill ) — The campaign of Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is acknowledging that the Republican nominee has a second son in the wake of a report published Tuesday.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, said in a statement after the Daily Beast report .

The news outlet, citing a person close to the child’s family, public posts and a court document in which Walker is named the father of the child, reported that Walker, a critic of absentee fathers, appears to have an estranged relationship with his second son. The names of the son and his mother were withheld for privacy reasons, but the Daily Beast noted that one year after the child was born, Walker was sued by the mother in order to obtain child support and a paternity declaration.

Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia Senate race; Kemp leads Abrams for governor: poll

Walker has previously been outspoken on the issue of absentee fathers, including in a 2021 interview with Diamond and Silk, the conservative social media personalities.

“If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman, even if you have to leave that woman, you don’t leave the child,” Walker said during the interview . “You let that child know you trying to work it out. You’re going to be respectful to her.”

Paradise also accused Walker’s challenger, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), of being involved in a “nasty mudslinging campaign.”

“Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in both a nasty mudslinging campaign and a nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife. He’s dodged voters by sealing the case and even has tried to dodge authorities,” he said. “This is a complete double standard.”

The Hill has reached out to Warnock’s campaign for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
WANE 15

Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Parental Leave#Political Campaign#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Georgia Senate#Republican#The Daily Beast#Warnock Walker#Diamond And Silk
WANE 15

Siebenaler, Alvaro among six signees for Komets

The Komets announced today that defensemen Blake Siebenaler, DJ King, and rookie Clark Hiebert have signed contracts for the upcoming season. Forwards Jordan Martel, Shawn Boudrias and Matt Alvaro have also come to terms for the 2022-23 season. Siebenaler, 26, a Fort Wayne native, was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White House faces staff shake-up

The White House has faced a slew of departures recently, with several top officials announcing at once they are moving on after 18 months in the administration during a time when President Biden’s job approval rating continues to sink amid consistently poor marks politically.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WANE 15

How Pence’s day unfolded on Jan. 6

Mike Pence won't be testifying at Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing. But he will be in the spotlight as the focus turns to former President Donald Trump’s desperate and futile attempts to persuade his vice president to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and deliver them a second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy