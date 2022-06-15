ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ford recalls over 2.9 million vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8y1N_0gBduoVL00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Kansas City, MO
Sports
insideevs.com

Ford Dealer Adds $69,554 Markup To F-150 Lightning

A Florida Ford dealer, Gary Smith Ford in Fort Walton Beach, is currently asking $140,600 for a relatively well-equipped F-150 Lightning. The Lightning in question has an MSRP of $71,049. This means Gary Smith Ford is applying a simply ludicrous $69,554 "market adjustment" - almost doubling the price of the truck.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Fortune

Ford recalls 2.9 million cars and SUVs which could roll when parked

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Ford is warning 2.9 million owners of its cars and SUVs that their vehicles could roll, even when they’re in park. The automaker, along with the National Highway Traffic...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Recall#Transit Connect#Fox4 News#Android#Nexstar Media Inc
The Detroit Free Press

Ford recalls 2.9M vehicles for inability to shift into gear, risking crash

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 2.9 million vehicles that may shift into different gears than intended or roll away while parked, the third major recall for the automaker this month.  The latest recall affects certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). ...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Carscoops

Ford Expects To Make A Lot Of Extra Cash Off Subscriptions To Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Cars are more advanced than ever before thanks to modern technology. With that in mind, Ford’s CEO Jim Farley recently spoke at the 2022 Alliance Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference and laid out a plan for the brand’s future that includes pricey advanced driver assistance systems along with other products. It’s just one piece of the goal to reach $20 billion in revenue by 2030.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Ford recalls 2.9 million vehicles over issue that may cause them to roll while parked

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 2.9 million vehicles, including the Escape and Fusion, over a problem that can result in a car rolling even after the driver puts it into park. The recall affects certain Escape from 2013 to 2019; C-Max from 2013 to 2018; Fusion from 2013 to 2016; Transit Connect from 2013 to 2021; and the Edge from 2015-2018, according to safety regulators.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy