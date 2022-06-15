ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford recalls over 2.9 million vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

How central Ohio customers can track power outages

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

NBC4 Columbus

Camera captures deadly Ohio shooting at community center

At the time of the shooting in Columbus, the rec center pool was packed with families trying to escape the heat. Camera captures deadly Ohio shooting at community …. AEP won’t reimburse frustrated customers for spoiled …. Founders Day of Caring. NEW VIDEO: Neighbors shaken after deadly shooting …
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

