Bogalusa, LA

Martha Elaine Nichols

By Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home, Crematory
 3 days ago

On June 13, 2022, Martha Elaine Wilson Nichols, the fiery redhead from Bogalusa, LA, took one last glance at the scoreboard as the clock ran out and walked off the court to join family in the locker room on high: her parents Avis and Norman, sister Norma Ann, in-laws Bevie and...

Virginia “Ginny” Luzynski

Virginia “Ginny” Luzynski passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 at the age of 93. Ginny was born in Doniphan, Missouri on January 8, 1929 and moved to St. Louis in 1968 where she worked as a secretary at McDonnell Aircraft Company for 23 years. She met the love of her life, Lou Luzynski, in 1969 and after just two weeks, they were married on New Year’s Eve. Ginny is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Lou S. Luzynski; son Lou J. Luzynski (Barbara); daughter Laura Skrmetta (Paul); granddaughter Rose Richardson; grandson Ben Luzynski (Chrissy); great-grandsons Louis Pete, Lance, and Patrick; and great-granddaughter Emma. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
COVINGTON, LA
SPC Hunter Alan Ritter

SPC Hunter Alan Ritter passed away on June 2, 2022 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on October 19, 1999 in Covington Louisiana to Kristine Annette Ritter and Kenneth Scott Ritter. Hunter was the loving brother of Garrett Scott Ritter, Chase Addison Ritter, Jack Thomas Ritter and Elise Kristine...
COVINGTON, LA
Southeastern adds Watson for 2023

HAMMOND, La. – NJCAA All-American outfielder Ka’Lyn Watson will continue her academic and athletic endeavors as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana University softball program, SLU head coach Rick Fremin announced Friday. Watson is the 10th member of the 2023 signing class. The Missouri City, Texas native will...
HAMMOND, LA
Peter Lawrence "Larry" Fos, Jr.

Peter Lawrence "Larry" Fos, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, on his 85th birthday in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. He was born on June 14, 1937 (Flag Day) in New Orleans, the oldest of five children, to the late Ruth Carbo and Peter Fos, Sr. Larry was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before moving to Ponchatoula after Hurricane Katrina.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Bogalusa, LA
Mississippi State
California State
Buckeye, LA
Robert, LA
Bogalusa, LA
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Louisiana Obituaries
Larry Wayne Raborn, Sr.

A lifelong resident of the Line Creek community in Kentwood, LA, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born September 28, 1959 in Magnolia, MS and was 62 years of age. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlotte Simmons Raborn; 3 children, Wayne Raborn (Misty), Jeremy Raborn (Megan), and Miranda Raborn; 8 grandchildren, Tanner, Laney, Lynlee, Tyler, Hayden, Beckett, Bonner, and Berklea; 5 brothers and sisters, Carolyn Raborn, Thomas Raborn (Doodle), Judy Raborn (Gerald), Ruby Travis (Barrett), and Donald Raborn (Norma); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins including special cousins, Chuckie and Sandy Raborn and Patricia Humphries; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Wanda Simmons and Kelly and Donald Hart. Preceded in death by parents, E. D. and Lena Roberts Raborn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Bernice Simmons, cousin Thomas Roberts, and Uncle Jay Roberts. He was a member of Line Creek Baptist Church. Larry was known to always have a smile on his face and a hug that made you know he loved you. His love for his children and grandchildren was evident by his presence at all the events, games, and recitals they participated in. He was their coach and biggest fan. He was planning to be at their games this weekend. He was going to be wherever his family was and always encouraging them to do their best. Larry has worked in construction most of his life. He was boilermaker by trade working in numerous states. Kentwood Oil, Bayou Steel, and his work on the Manchac bridge were some of his earlier jobs. His favorite pastime was riding his Ranger to check the cows and singing to his country music. Having a grandbaby or two with him made it sweeter. He was a man who loved and supported his family, extended family, and friends. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for anyone who asked or indicated a need. Visitation will be at Line Creek Baptist Church from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday, June 17 and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Justin Craft and Rev. Jeremy Greer. Interment Line Creek Cemetery, Line Creek, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Line Creek Baptist children/youth fund.
KENTWOOD, LA
Donna Sue Allen

A resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Ponchartrain Health Care Centre in Mandeville, LA. She was born May 28, 1951 in Bogalusa, LA and was 71 years of age. She is survived by 3 children, Sidney Allen, David Allen, and Tracy Allen; grandchildren, Sydney Elizabeth Allen, Landon Allen, Jordan Allen, Payton Allen, Darbie and husband, Terance Patin, and Rodney Shaffett and wife, Brianna; great-grandson, Terance Patin; brothers, Billy Easley and wife Vivian; 4 sisters, Mary Battles and husband, Robert, Rose Braase and husband, Audie, Anna Mae Wallace, and Linda Phillips and husband, Charles. Preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Allen; parents, Wilton Easley and Lucille Anie Easley; sister, Wilma Lou Easley. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. David Cutrer. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Roseland, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
ROSELAND, LA
Ada Menish

Mrs. Ada Menish, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the age of 96. Mrs. Menish is survived by one daughter, Joy Lloyd; two granddaughters, Toni (Casey) Willis and Dana (Louis) Hebert; four great grandchildren, Hayden Willis, Harrison Willis, Ashton Hebert, and Alexander Hebert; and two sisters, Janette Ahlman and Ledonia Hill. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
BOGALUSA, LA
Billie Jean Phelps Booty

Billie Jean Phelps Booty was born September 13,1945 in Magnolia, MS to Ruthie Temple Phelps and Willie James. She was a phenomenal mother and a lifelong friend to everyone she knew. She never met a stranger and was first in line to help anyone in need, be it a friend or stranger. She always had a smile on her face and could quickly put a smile on the faces of others. Those that had the privilege to meet her were in the presence of a true angel on Earth. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by daughter Melanie Ruth Booty, son Daron Glen Booty-Arellano (Carlos), daughter Brandi LeJean Booty Hartman (Jonathan), granddaughter Kamil Rene Thomas, and grandson Jaron Booty. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen A. Booty, sister Rubie Lee Phelps Zeigler (Edward), brother James Henry Phelps (Fay), mother and father-in law, Annie Mae Lambert Booty and Robert Booty. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
MAGNOLIA, MS
Richard Anthony Guzzardo

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 12012 Hwy 190 W. Hammond, LA 70401, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with interment at Colonial Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
Daniel Lee Wilkinson

Daniel Lee Wilkinson, a loving father, son, brother, stepbrother, nephew, Uncle and Grandson went to be with the Lord on Monday June 6, 2022. He was 30 years old. Daniel leaves behind to cherish his memories, two sons, Nathan Landrum and Dane Wilkinson; Partner; Kristy Fletcher, Mother Tina Landrum and Stepfather William Landrum; Father, Kevin R. Wilkinson; Brother, Josh Wilkinson; Step Brother William Landrum III and wife Theresa; two step sisters, Jessica Landrum, Kim Wilkins and Husband Don; Maternal grandmother Louise Melton; Paternal Grandmother, Doris Wilkinson. Daniel will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held on June 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM at 18013 Florida blvd. Holden, La 70744. Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Wilkinson II, maternal grandfathers; William Norred and Wade Melton; Paternal grandfather Tony Wilkinson; Maternal great grandmother Thorena Barksdale; Aunt, Peggy Brewer; two cousins, Willie Wilkinson, Nathan Wilkinson and niece Nevaeh Aivazian. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
HOLDEN, LA
Body found in Florida tied to Lacombe homicide

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people on murder charges after a body found in Florida is determined to be that of a man killed in Lacombe earlier this week. On Tuesday (June 14) detectives with the Santa Rosa County (Florida) Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit recovered...
LACOMBE, LA
Faulkner earns ABCA All-Region honors

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University baseball student-athlete Preston Faulkner earned ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors for his 2022 on-field performance, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced Wednesday. A senior from Denham Springs, Louisiana, Faulkner picked up second-team honors as a first baseman after leading the Southland Conference with 17 home...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Spain
Obituaries
Investigators rule Sunday night case near Mandeville as shooting, suicide

Sheriff Randy Smith would like to provide an update on the shooting incident which occurred Sunday (June 12) night near Mandeville. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville in response to a report of a shooting. There were two victims. One was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, and a second was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Roads by Grace Memorial closed today as "Rebel Ridge" films in Tangi

HAMMOND—Filming dates for a movie featuring several locations in Tangipahoa Parish have been adjusted and will now extend into the month of July. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said his office was notified by representatives of the production “Rebel Ridge” that filming has been extended into July due to weather-related issues.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Sheriff's Office "dropped the ball;" turns file over to District Attorney

HAMMOND---Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that as of June 15, 2022, the case involving allegations against 46-year-old John Barnes of Ponchatoula, LA, has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office. This decision was made after the investigation revealed many layers and complexities surrounding the case, including statutory...
PONCHATOULA, LA

