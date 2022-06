Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia implemented a short-term, medium-term, and long-term plan to address violent crime. The short-term plan led to a reduction in murders last year. This year, though, Dallas has 17 more murders than at this time last year, although violent crime overall is still down. Another concern: 911 response times are down. Garcia would like to create a civilian unit to handle low-priority calls. We got crime down, how do we get it to stay down? WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville gives you the latest on plans to tackle crime in Dallas….(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO