ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, IN

Jillian and Ryan as Heritage Custom Painting superheroes?

By Ashley Smith
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIPTON, Ind. — We might not be painting pros, but it helps to look the part, right?. Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt took the assignment one step further than necessary, as we tend to do, by...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Zoobilation winner: Punkin’s Pies Sweet Treats

INDIANAPOLIS — You have to make treats pretty tasty to win the people’s choice award at Zoobilation. Jillian and Ryan found out just how special Punkin’s Pies Sweet Treats are. Owner Joanna Wilson joined the Indy Now team to talk about the sweet potato pie that got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Kessler Mansion estate sale

For a limited time, there's a chance to take home a piece of what many in Indianapolis know as simply the "dolphin house." And yes, actual dolphin statues are up grabs. More here: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/kessler-mansion-holds-estate-sale-yes-you-can-buy-a-dolphin-statue/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tipton, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

American Idol contestant performs on Indy Now

Rose O’Neal, an American Idol golden ticket winner, stops by Indy Now to perform “Troubled Times.”. O’Neal was featured on season 20 of American Idol and is set to open for Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Big Country and more on June 18 at the Morgan County pre-fair concert.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

The Film Yap: Indy Film Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd joins us in the studio today along with Dan Moore from the Indy Film Fest. They discuss which films you should check out at this year’s festival which started on June 15th and goes until June 26th. To check out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
WTHR

New Orleans-style treat keeps Hoosiers cool

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Ice cream trucks across central Indiana are doing their part to keep Hoosiers cool this week. That includes Aw'sum Snoballs of Greenwood. Operations Manager Melonie Collings said the summer season keeps her team extremely busy. "The summer starts getting planned back in January," Collings said. "I...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Celebrating ‘Eat your veggies day’

INDIANAPOLIS — You may not have it marked down on your calendar, but June 17 is National Eat Your Vegetables Day. It falls in the middle of National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month. Stacey Heiny, CEO of The Herban Farmacy, joined the Indy Now team to talk about ways...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Does Jillian or Ryan build a better burger?!

INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry the Executive Head Chef and owner of The Block Bistro and Grill joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to see who can build a better burger. Chef Terry was joined by Josh Goodin and Jeff Dees who are co-owners of 5th Ave. Grill and Bar. Indianapolis Burger week is June 20th thru June 26th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Painting#Superheroes
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

CBLC Book Fest & Juneteenth Celebration

The Center for Black Literature and Culture is holding its 5th annual Book Fest and Juneteenth celebration at the Central Library. The event will bring together poets, authors, storytellers, and musicians to emphasize cultural literacy. We’re joined by 2 of the event’s organizers to share what to look forward to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
FOX59

Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
travelnowsmart.com

11 Best Spa Hotels in Indianapolis

Colloquially known as Indy, Indianapolis is a small city that’s bursting with attractions. This city is home to 3 Fortune 500 companies, two major league sports clubs, and several museums, including the world’s largest children’s museums. There’s literally a lot to enjoy about the city, and we’re sure you’ll have a blast exploring every corner of it. However, your body might also need some rest and much-deserved massages. So, if you’re long overdue for a deliciously indulging treatment in the city, you should consider staying in one of the best spa hotels in Indianapolis Indiana. Facials, hot stone massages, mani-pedis, huge pools, the following hotels have them all! Can’t wait to spoil yourself? Then let’s take a look at our recommendations!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

All Aboard! Travel by Miniature Train with the Indiana Live Steamers

If your kids love trains, this activity is for you! From May through October, visitors can travel by miniature train during a public ride day held once a month at Indiana Live Steamers in Franklin, Indiana. Experience traveling by mini train on this miniature transportation network. The trains go about...
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Burger Week returns for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A whole week devoted to burgers? Sign us up! Indianapolis Burger Week returns next week, giving you the chance to sample some of Indiana’s best burgers for $7 at participating Indy-area restaurants. Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, runs from June 20 through June 26. Over the course of seven days, burger lovers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy