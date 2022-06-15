ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral Video Shows 'Fake Klay Thompson' Sneaking Into NBA Finals

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
A viral video shared on social media shows the incident leading to the doppelgänger of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson receiving a lifetime ban from Chase Center.

YouTube personality Dawson ' Daws ' Gurley , known widely among NBA fans as "Fake Klay" for his resemblance to Thompson, announced that he was banned from the Warriors' home arena after being allowed through by security and shooting around "on the court for 10 minutes" prior to Golden State's 104-94 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Monday (June 13) night.

On Tuesday (June 14), Daws shared a 15-minute YouTube video of the incident which shows him posing as Thompson in full Warriors gear and walking through the arena and taking shots on the court before being escorted out by security.

The Warriors issued a statement to SFGate confirming Gurley's lifetime ban from both Chase Center and the Warriors' G-League arena, Kaiser Permanente Arena, in Santa Cruz.

"An individual falsely impersonated a Warriors player in a deliberate attempt to access unauthorized areas within Chase Center," a Warriors spokesperson said. "These actions have resulted in a lifetime ban from both Chase Center and Kaiser Permanente Arena.

"Beyond that, we will not comment on legal or security matters."

Gurley's YouTube video has already exceeded 1 million views as of Wednesday (June 15) and has been reshared as viral clips on social media.

The Warriors won Game 5, to take a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The series will continue with Game 6 in Boston on Thursday (June 16) night at 8:00 p.m.

