Angels -1.5 (+140) 7.5 (OVER +105 | UNDER -125) Ohtani has been good this season, but I think there's better days ahead for him on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.64 thus far, slightly down from last season, but his FIP is right in line with last season's numbers at 3.21. He is striking out more batters per 9 innings and walking less, it's a fair argument he is actually pitching better this season than last.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO