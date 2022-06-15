ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Juneteenth Festival to cause temporary downtown road closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –The second annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be held June 17-19 in America the Beautiful Park. Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The three-day festival is free and open to the public and more information can be found at CSJuneteenthfestival.com. Due to the festivities, the following street will be temporarily closed:

Friday, June 17 at 9 a.m. – Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m.

  • Cimino Drive between West Colorado Avenue and Conejos Street

City offices will be closed Monday, June 20. Individuals scheduled to appear at Colorado Springs Municipal Court that day must appear in court on Tuesday, June 21. If unable to appear, please call 719-385-5928, email MunicipalCourtViolations@ColoradoSprings.Gov or visit ColoradoSprings.gov.MunicipalCourt.

