Maternal & Child Health Program Presents Forum to Help Support Mothers In Crisis

June 16, 2022 | Pink eye may sound like a condition only rabbits need to worry about but it’s actually a common form of inflammation that affects about six million people in this country every year. Known clinically as conjunctivitis, the eye infection can affect young and old alike but it’s seen most often in young children because they are in such close contact in schools and day care centers and because they don’t always practice good hygiene. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane, or conjunctiva, that lines your eyelid and covers the white part of your eyeball. When small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become inflamed, they’re more visible. This is what causes the whites of your eyes to appear reddish or pink. It is commonly caused by a bacterial or viral infection, an allergic reaction, or in the case of babies, a partially closed ear duct. Though conjunctivitis may seem irritating, it can affect a person’s vision in rare cases.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO