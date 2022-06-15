ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Maternal & Child Health Program Presents Forum to Help Support Mothers In Crisis

By Kev' Moye
uams.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 15, 2022 | In Arkansas, there are companies, nonprofits, ministries and individual citizens dedicated to helping mothers who are in crisis. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health Maternal & Child Health Program brought several of those entities together for its annual summit....

news.uams.edu

Comments / 0

 

uams.edu

UAMS Researchers Lead Landmark Study that Finds Telemedicine Greatly Increases Access to Hearing Care for Rural Children

June 16, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The Hearing Norton Sound study, which focused on school-based hearing screening programs in rural Alaska, showed that referring children to specialists via telemedicine provides significantly quicker access to follow-up care than referring them to primary care providers. The findings from this study...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Women's Commission hears about challenges faced by single moms

Single mothers in Arkansas told the Arkansas Women’s Commission access to capital and child care continues to be a barrier in their pursuit of a post secondary education. During a panel discussion Thursday in Mountain Home, several mothers told commissioners it can be difficult to care for their children while taking classes. Kayla Barnell, a single mother from Gassville who is trying to become a nurse, said with aging grandparents and a busy work schedule she has no choice but to seek child care services that are out of town.
ARKANSAS STATE
uams.edu

Trees Planted in Honor of Be a Part of the Cure Walk Top Fundraisers

June 16, 2022 | The UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute planted two dogwood trees June 13 in honor of the 2022 Be A Part of the Cure Walk top fundraisers. “On April 30 of this year, the Be A Part of the Cure Walk brought together more than 1,000 people from different communities who walked to honor those diagnosed with cancer,” said Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute Director Michael Birrer, M.D., Ph.D. This year’s walk raised $242,000 to support cancer research and patient care.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas hospitals seeing loss of revenue due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Inflation remains a top concern for everyone as prices continue to skyrocket and now, this economic crisis is taking a toll on Arkansas hospitals. Right after hospitals began to finally catch a break from two years of COVID patients, they're now facing a brand new set of issues.
ARKANSAS STATE
uams.edu

Conjunctivitis

June 16, 2022 | Pink eye may sound like a condition only rabbits need to worry about but it’s actually a common form of inflammation that affects about six million people in this country every year. Known clinically as conjunctivitis, the eye infection can affect young and old alike but it’s seen most often in young children because they are in such close contact in schools and day care centers and because they don’t always practice good hygiene. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane, or conjunctiva, that lines your eyelid and covers the white part of your eyeball. When small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become inflamed, they’re more visible. This is what causes the whites of your eyes to appear reddish or pink. It is commonly caused by a bacterial or viral infection, an allergic reaction, or in the case of babies, a partially closed ear duct. Though conjunctivitis may seem irritating, it can affect a person’s vision in rare cases.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas Securities Department gives tips on dealing with elder abuse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and the Arkansas Securities Department is reminding everyone to be aware of the signs of elder abuse. “Arkansas’s seniors are a very valuable resource, and they should be protected,” ASD Interim Commissioner Campbell McLaurin said. “We would like to emphasize the significance of protecting the financial independence and dignity of our seniors. One way to help combat elder financial abuse is to establish a trusted contact for all financial accounts.”
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Two new troopers receive South Arkansas assignments

Twenty-one Arkansas State Police Recruits received their trooper commissions this week during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol. Two of the new troopers have been assigned to South Arkansas counties. Shabby Moore, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is...
UNION COUNTY, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock to Host Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on June 20

The UA Little Rock community will come together on Monday, June 20, to mark the university’s first celebration of Juneteenth. The celebration will provide UA Little Rock students, employees, alumni, and friends with the opportunity to celebrate African American history and culture. The day will feature a Juneteenth historical reenactment and a Black-owned food truck festival as well as the release of a cookbook.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTTS

Appeals Court Hears Ban On Gender Confirming Care For Kids

(AP) — A federal appeals court panel is considering whether to continue blocking Arkansas’ ban on gender confirming medical care for transgender youths. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard arguments Wednesday in the state’s appeal of the preliminary injunction issued last year against the ban.
ARKANSAS STATE
okcfox.com

Animals from abandoned zoo rescued from roadside

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 2008 after facing numerous fines, a roadside zoo in Northeast Oklahoma was shut down. The owner left behind about 100 animals. Last week, only four remained when they were finally rescued and taken to big cat sanctuaries across the country. Tonight three of those...
TULSA, OK
talkbusiness.net

Connections: Erica Preston joins Simmons Bank business development team

Pine Bluff-based Simmons Bank has hired Erica Preston as senior vice president and director of market development for Northwest Arkansas. Preston, who lives in Bentonville, was previously chief operating officer for Danville-chartered Chambers Bank. An alumna of the University of Arkansas, Preston is also a graduate of the University of...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) – A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli. According to the Heber Springs Community Center, Sandy Beach will be closed until further notice per the health department. Officials said the water was tested last Monday, and the results...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
US 103.3

Bismarck School Board Blasted At Recent School Board Meeting

The Bismarck Public School Board held its latest meeting on Monday, June 13th and it had plenty of fireworks before the 4th of July. It all started with former Bismarck High hockey coach and concerned citizen Brad Miller speaking about his concerns over the board's conduct over the last year. He believes an independent 3rd party needs to come in and evaluate the Superintendent's report and review the conduct of the board. He doesn't think they're prevailing truthful information to the public.
BISMARCK, ND

