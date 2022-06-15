ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Gorga defends video yelling at tenant: He’s trying to ‘beat the system’

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3mzl_0gBdmdVg00

Joe Gorga stands by his screaming match with a tenant over years of allegedly unpaid rent.

“It’s just an excuse to just beat the system. That’s why I’m upset,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband, 42, said in a nearly three-minute video obtained by TMZ Wednesday.

“I just don’t do well with people that don’t do the right thing in life and don’t hustle and don’t work and don’t try, and so I’m gonna stand by how I handled it.”

Gorga added that he wanted his tenant “to feel exactly the way he made me feel,” admitting he “couldn’t hold [his] anger in.”

“You just don’t do that,” he said. “The first thing you do is pay for the roof over your head, and he’s the type of guy that likes to take advantage and scam the system.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3O3D_0gBdmdVg00
“He’s the type of guy that likes to take advantage and scam the system,” the reality star said.
Getty Images

The dad of three claimed that his “terrible, terrible” tenant owes him $89,000 in unpaid rent after the man allegedly stopped paying three months into his lease.

“You know what else got me mad is that the man owes me money, you’d think he’d answer the phone,” he continued. “I’ve called this guy numerous times. [For] years, he’s been avoiding me. [He] doesn’t even have the decency to pick up the phone and talk to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEWQ0_0gBdmdVg00
The “RHONJ” husband and the tenant hurled slurs at each other during a heated confrontation.
TMZ

Gorga made headlines Monday after TMZ published a video of him screaming at a tenant who allegedly had not paid rent in “four f–king years.”

“F–king loser, f–king loser, pay your f–king rent, a–hole. Call me f–king Daddy, motherf–er, because I’ve been supporting you for four and a half years,” he shouted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eIGF_0gBdmdVg00
The unidentified tenant denied Gorga’s claims that he owed four years in unpaid rent.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Bravolebrity’s attorney told TMZ that the unidentified tenant owes $50,000 in unpaid rent, allegedly dating back to October 2018.

Meanwhile, the tenant claimed he only owed Gorga rent from January until now.

Comments / 3

Related
TMZ.com

'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Has No Regrets About Ranting at Tenant

Joe Gorga doesn't deny it, he knows he totally lost it on one of his tenants, but he stands by his actions ... telling us he doesn't do well with folks who don't work hard. The 'RHONJ' star says he has no regrets about how that confrontation with the tenant went down, because he was genuinely upset, and wanted the guy to feel exactly the way he did. Mission accomplished, we think.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Defends Viral Video Of Him Screaming At His Tenant Over Unpaid Rent

Over the years, we’ve seen Joe Gorga have some pretty extreme meltdowns on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but this viral video of him going off on his tenant has brought us to new levels of New Jersey madness. The neck veins are bulging. The face is red. Every other word is the F-bomb. […] The post Joe Gorga Defends Viral Video Of Him Screaming At His Tenant Over Unpaid Rent appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Us Weekly

Joe Giudice Sends Flirty Message to Ex-Wife Teresa’s Soon-to-Be Sister-in-Law Veronica Ruelas: ‘Is the Tall One Married?’

All in the family? While Teresa Giudice is eagerly looking forward to her forthcoming nuptials to Luis “Louie” Ruelas and blending their families, her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, is single and ready to mingle — with Teresa’s bridal party. “Is the tall one married?” Joe, 50, replied to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Tuesday, June 7, Instagram […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Jackie Goldschneider Reacts To Traci Johnson Getting Cut From The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion

Traci Johnson made history this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It wasn’t for flipping a table, revealing a deeply personal storyline, or pushing someone’s husband into a pool — but she made history by being the only cast member to get edited entirely out of the reunion. It wasn’t until the reunion […] The post Jackie Goldschneider Reacts To Traci Johnson Getting Cut From The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

RHOA: Here's What Happened After Shereé Whitfield Was Stood Up by Boyfriend Tyrone

Watch: RHOA Stood Up, Jersey Shore Side Pieces & 90 Day's Gym Jealousy. Shereé Whitfield's boyfriend wasn't just tardy for the party—he didn't show up at all. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star traveled two hours to meet Tyrone, her beau of several years, on the Bravo series' June 5 episode; however, he not only stood her up but also refused to take any of her calls after the fact. To add insult to injury, Shereé only made the trip after Tyrone told her he could no longer meet her in New York like they originally planned.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#The Tenant#Tmz Gorga
E! News

Bethenny Frankel Responds to Erika Jayne's Comment on Her Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Bethenny Frankel has a message for a certain Real Housewife on the opposite coast. The Bravo alum took to Twitter on May 19 to respond to comments made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne on the previous night's Watch What Happens Live. There, host Andy Cohen asked Erika if, prior to the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, she had ever heard any rumors about him owing people money.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Deeply saddened’ Lindsie Chrisley reacts to Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict

Lindsie Chrisley is “deeply saddened” by estranged dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict in their fraud trial. “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” she continued. “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Refuses To Believe That His Daughters Are Dating: "They Better Not"

They're the apple of their father's eye, but don't ask Diddy about his daughters getting into dating. The world has watched Diddy's kids grow up in front of their eyes, including his three girls: 16-year-old Chance (with Sarah Chapman) and 15-year-old twins, Jessie James and D'Lila Star (with late ex Kim Porter). The teens have been showing face in recent years as they pursue all avenues of the industry, but modeling seems to be their specialty.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Was “Hurt” By Margaret Josephs Saying Real Housewives Of Orange County Is The Worst Real Housewives Show

If there’s one thing Heather Dubrow has made quite clear during her time on Real Housewives of Orange County, it’s that if you come at her, you better come correct. Fancy Pants always has her facts straight and expects her opponents to do the same. The bonafide OG isn’t afraid to wear the “know it […] The post Heather Dubrow Was “Hurt” By Margaret Josephs Saying Real Housewives Of Orange County Is The Worst Real Housewives Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy