Miles Teller reacts to wife Keleigh Sperry’s ‘fun’ TikTok thirst traps

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Miles Teller doesn’t mind wife Keleigh Sperry’s thirst trap TikTok videos of him going viral.

The actor, 35, praised the 29-year-old model in a Tuesday interview with E! News for taking the social media platform’s users “seriously” to promote “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Teller explained, “I think it’s a generation that people have grievance towards. … They think they’re just, like, consumers [with] very quick attention spans.”

While Sperry has shared many “fun” shirtless videos of her husband since his latest movie’s release, Teller noted that he doesn’t have much of an online presence of his own.

“I have Twitter,” he explained. “I mainly use it for, like, news sources every once in a while to tweet something out. But I mostly use it as a consumer, not so much as a platform.”

As for Sperry, the California native said, “My wife’s just been having fun with it because, obviously, she loves me more than anybody.”

Sperry’s social media uploads haven’t been the only ones turning heads recently.

Teller and Sperry got married in September 2019.
Earlier this month, Shailene Woodley praised her former “Divergent” costar’s role as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.

“[Miles] gave the world everything you want but rarely get in a blockbuster film,” she wrote . “heart. soul. sass. charisma. (oiled up abs).

The couple have been dating since 2013.
“He did it all with such subtlety you barely knew it was happening,” the “Big Little Lies” alum, 30, continued. “F–k, he really is such a wildly talented actor, and it made my heart explode watching him do his thing in this.”

After calling herself “beyond happy” for Teller’s success, Woodley concluded, “Thank you for giving the world this gift. Miles, you deserve every ounce of this exciting moment. Proud sister moment happening over here. Bravooooo.”

The “Fault in Our Stars” actress and Teller have remained friends since working together, even vacationing together in May 2021 in Hawaii with Sperry and Woodley’s then-boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers.

Teller has been married since September 2019. He proposed to Sperry in August 2017 after four years of dating.

