Clear Lake, IA

Clear Lake Seawall makes state’s historic register (AUDIO)

KGLO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Seawall has been added to the state’s list of historic places. Mayor Nelson Crabb says the city made a presentation to state historical leaders last Friday about the seawall. “A number of the board members expressed very positive remarks on it....

KIMT

Anhydrous release closing roads in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – An alert has been issued about an anhydrous release in Mitchell County. Authorities say the release will force the closure of Underwood Avenue from 330th Street to 350th Street and 340th Street from Timber Avenue to Valley Avenue until 7 am Saturday.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Juneteenth celebration to be held in East Park Sunday

MASON CITY — Juneteenth is now a federal holiday in the United States with the holiday taking place this Monday. It’s been celebrated annually on June 19th in various parts of the United States since 1865 commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. The group Mason City Voices of...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, four other Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Cerro Gordo and four other Iowa counties. Governor Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday in response to recent severe weather. This step will activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties.
IOWA STATE
Five Iowa Counties Included In Severe Weather Disaster Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
IOWA STATE
Clear Lake Beach Has Bacteria Toxin Levels

Officials tested the waters at McIntosh Woods Beach in Clear Lake and in Ventura. They discovered that bacteria toxin levels were far too high coming from blue-green algae. this prompted them to post a Swimming Not Recommended advisory for the beach. Daniel Kendall with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Emergency alert system changing in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A new alert system is coming for Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, Clear Lake, and Ventura. Those local governments are switching from CodeRED to Alert Iowa, a statewide emergency notification system that will send alerts to residents when emergencies occur or when we need to share important safety information. Cerro Gordo County says the system will provide better communication of emergency information directly to citizens via voice call, text message, email, and social media. The system has the capability to translate messages into multiple languages and will let residents choose what alerts they receive and how they receive them.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Weather Service Issues Flood Warning, Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flood Warning for Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties. Flood Warning National Weather Service Des Moines IA 657 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas and Story. In west central Iowa, Greene. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 651 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported previous heavy rain produced flooding along Eagle Ave near 310th Street. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of Boone County overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ames, Boone, Perry, Jefferson, Ogden, Woodward, Boone Speedway, Iowa State Center, Grand Junction, Kelley, Rippey, Dawson, Bouton, Luther, Fraser, Beaver, Berkley, Ledges State Park, Boone Municipal Airport and Perry Municipal Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
BOONE, IA
KAAL-TV

Why several Austin gas pumps are closed overnight

(ABC 6 News) - Austin residents may have been confused by a new sign at the Oakland Ave. Kwik Trip, stating that gas pumps will no longer be available to use after closing. Rest assured, overnight customers can still fill up their vehicles at the Kwik Trip on 14th Street, or near the highway.
AUSTIN, MN
Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
Sunday Accident in Algona Results in Fatality of Algona Man

(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A 26 year old Algona man was killed Sunday night in Palo Alto County after the driver of another vehicle crossed the centerline. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at a little after 10:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona was hit nearly head on after the vehicle driven by 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner failed to follow a curve on Highway 18 and crossed the centerline.
KGLO News

Search for killer continues 10 years after Evansdale girls went missing

EVANSDALE — The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
EVANSDALE, IA
KGLO News

Mason City man jailed for burglary

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail on a first-degree burglary charge. Cerro Gordo County jail records show 53-year-old Isaac Thomas Junior was booked into the jail shortly after 5 o’clock this morning. Authorities say Thomas allegedly broke into the back door of an apartment in the 1600 block of 6th Place Southeast and assaulted a female victim by throwing punches.
KIMT

Iowa Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash with combine Tuesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Sheriff's Deputy in Freemont County, which is in the southwest corner of Iowa, was killed in a crash with a combine on Tuesday afternoon. The Freemont County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson died in the crash that happened on Highway 275 near 260th St. 12:35 p.m.
IOWA STATE

