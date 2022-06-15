Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat

Game two of the Stanley Cup Final gets underway on Saturday after the Colorado Avalanche took game one in overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avs showed their talent early on in the game as they squeaked in a few goals in the first period. The Lightning fought back with some goals of their […] The post Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 6/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO