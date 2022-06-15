ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning open the...

FanBuzz

Ray Bourque Lifts the Stanley Cup Thanks to an Avalanche of NHL Talent

No matter how talented a player you may be, becoming a Stanley Cup champion can prove to be elusive. And so was the story of Hall of Fame Canadian defenseman Raymond Bourque for 20 years. He was drafted eighth overall by the Boston Bruins in 1979, and the first-round pick went on to an illustrious career in the NHL.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 6/18/2022

Game two of the Stanley Cup Final gets underway on Saturday after the Colorado Avalanche took game one in overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avs showed their talent early on in the game as they squeaked in a few goals in the first period. The Lightning fought back with some goals of their […] The post Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 6/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jon Cooper, Anthony Cirelli were so upset after Avs goal

Jon Cooper and Anthony Cirelli were visibly ticked off after a Colorado Avalanche goal during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. Cirelli was called for a tripping penalty late in the first period with his Tampa Bay Lightning trailing the Avalanche 2-1. While serving his 2-minute minor, the Avs’ Artturi Lehkonen scored a power play goal to give Colorado a 3-1 lead.
NHL

