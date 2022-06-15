Police Looking For North Omaha Shooting Suspect

(Omaha, NE) -- No injuries are reported following a Friday morning house fire in south Omaha. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to the home near 16th and H around 10:45. During the process of ventilating the structure, a fire was exposed within an area of common combustibles where a cooking appliance had been left unattended. The fire department says the occupants of the house had evacuated prior due to the smoke.

OMAHA, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO