Police Looking For North Omaha Shooting Suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market. Omaha Police tells 6 News just before 1 a.m. Saturday, off-duty officers working security at the Gate 10 Sports Bar reported shots fired in the parking lot at 10th and Harney. Police then chased a...
(Omaha, NE) -- No injuries are reported following a Friday morning house fire in south Omaha. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to the home near 16th and H around 10:45. During the process of ventilating the structure, a fire was exposed within an area of common combustibles where a cooking appliance had been left unattended. The fire department says the occupants of the house had evacuated prior due to the smoke.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after a traffic crash in north Omaha. Omaha Police were dispatched to the scene at North 72nd Street and Military Avenue on Thursday at 9:22 p.m. According to a release, a 2010 Ford Ranger was headed north on 72nd Street and attempting...
Omaha Police Accident Investigators say one person dies and two others suffer non-life threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash Thursday evening at 72nd and Military Avenue. Police say a Ford Ranger was northbound on 72nd, attempting to turn westbound onto Military, when it was hit by a southbound Chevy...
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lincoln. Police say a man was shot in the neck near 8th and F Streets near Cooper Park around 1:15 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say it looks like the victim was shot during an argument. No arrests have been made.
Two individuals were cited following an incident at about 9:10 Wednesday night. Police responded to a business in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street for an alcohol complaint. An investigation resulted in Luke J. Lehmann, 20, of Fremont being cited for minor in possession while Keyata D. Walker, 20, was cited for procuring alcohol to a minor.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department says it has identified dozens of people involved in street racing. So the warning is out: We’re coming after you. OPD says it used surveillance and other investigative techniques to identify 18 people “displaying exhibition of speed,” 13 people who participated in reckless driving, and 60 others who entered closed property parking lots to congregate and watch illegal street racing.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Around 1:20 a.m., Thursday morning Lincoln Police Department said they were called to Cooper Park on a report that a party had been shot. Authorities said when they got to the scene, they came in contact with a 35-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the back of his left shoulder.
A Fremont man was arrested following a one-vehicle rollover accident on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the accident at 8:11 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 275 and the Military Avenue exit. Contact was made with Allan J. Farrand, 34. An investigation resulted in Farrand being arrested for driving...
OMAHA, Neb. — Monday in Omaha, 13-year-old Lucas made a 911 call to report that he just witnessed a man cutting the lock on his bike and riding away with it. According to the police, Lucas tried to run after the thief but couldn't manage to stop him. Soon...
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person early Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. with a victim that claims he was shot near 50th and Pratt Street. Authorities said that the victim was relocated to another...
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Dylan Thomas Griffeth of Red Oak on an active warrant for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. Police transported Griffeth to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A van carrying eight kids was cut off while driving down Interstate 80 in Hall County on Wednesday, leading to a crash, authorities say. Wood River Fire & Rescue says two adults were also in the van, which lost control and rolled. According to the...
A Fremont man faces various charges following an incident on Wednesday night. Fremont police responded to a disturbance at 11:44 p.m. in the 300 block of West Military Avenue. An investigation resulted in Jaidon S. Sovey, 22, of Fremont being arrested for third-degree domestic assault, obstruction of a peace officer, criminal mischief and escape.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer shot and killed a dog on Tuesday while conducting a follow-up investigation at a home near Manatt and 13th Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived at the home around 7:45 a.m. and spoke to the girlfriend of the man they were looking for, police say.
